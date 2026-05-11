MRD as a Decision Engine: Rethinking Oncology Trial Design from Early Phase to Registration

By Wael Harb, MD

Head of Research and Development in Early Phase Oncology

Syneos Health

Minimal residual disease (MRD) is emerging as a clinical paradigm shift across oncology. Already validated as a regulatory endpoint in multiple myeloma, MRD is increasingly influencing how sponsors think about relapse risk, treatment escalation and de-escalation, and long-term disease control across tumor types.

As MRD pivots from prognostic marker to potential intervention trigger, detection technologies are advancing in parallel. Approaches range from marrow-based assays in hematologic malignancies to circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) platforms increasingly used in breast, colorectal and head and neck cancers. For drug developers, the conversation is shifting from whether MRD predicts relapse to how MRD can be integrated into endpoint positioning, adaptive trial architecture and development decision-making.

Emerging Patterns of MRD Adoption in Solid Tumors

Following its regulatory validation in hematologic malignancies, MRD is now being actively integrated into solid tumor development programs. In breast, colorectal and head and neck cancers, sponsors are actively designing trials that incorporate MRD into adjuvant decision-making, escalation strategies and adaptive endpoints. In some cases, MRD status is being explored to identify patients who may safely avoid additional therapy; in others, it is being tested as an early signal to intensify treatment before radiographic recurrence emerges.

“For the first time in solid tumors, MRD is being written into protocols as a decision-driving component,” says Wael Harb, MD, Head of Research and Development in Early Phase Oncology at Syneos Health. “But once you move MRD from correlation to intervention, the complexity increases significantly. You’re no longer just measuring disease by imaging.”

From Biomarker to Execution: What MRD Integration Actually Requires

Incorporating MRD into oncological trial design introduces a new layer of scientific, operational and regulatory complexity. Serial sampling schedules, assay sensitivity thresholds, confirmation rules and turnaround times must be aligned with protocol decision points. In early-stage settings, even minor variability in sample handling or data interpretation can materially influence escalation or de-escalation decisions.

The Hidden Variables Often Underestimated in MRD Integration

Integrating MRD endpoints falters at the intersections between protocol intent, site execution and data interpretation. Three pressure points consistently emerge:

Pre-analytical variability : Sample timing, handling, shipping conditions and processing windows can materially affect ctDNA detectability. In global trials, variability across sites introduces noise that can undermine decision confidence—particularly when MRD status triggers treatment escalation or de-escalation.

: Sample timing, handling, shipping conditions and processing windows can materially affect ctDNA detectability. In global trials, variability across sites introduces noise that can undermine decision confidence—particularly when MRD status triggers treatment escalation or de-escalation. Threshold definition and confirmation rules : What constitutes MRD positivity? Is confirmation required? At what interval? Without predefined thresholds and repeat testing strategy, MRD risks becoming descriptive rather than actionable.

: What constitutes MRD positivity? Is confirmation required? At what interval? Without predefined thresholds and repeat testing strategy, MRD risks becoming descriptive rather than actionable. Turnaround time and decision latency: If MRD is intended to guide intervention, assay turnaround time must align with clinical visit cadence and protocol windows. Delayed results can erode the adaptive value sponsors seek to capture.

Regulatory and Evidence Implications for MRD Integration

As MRD moves closer to decision-trigger status, regulatory and statistical considerations become central.

“MRD is not automatically a surrogate endpoint in every cancer,” says Dr. Harb. “It earned that position in multiple myeloma because the evidence base supported it. In solid tumors, we have to be much more deliberate about how we position it.”

Sponsors must define where MRD sits within the endpoint hierarchy (exploratory, supportive or potentially surrogate) and prespecify how it will be analyzed. “If you are going to act on MRD,” Dr. Harb adds, “you need clear thresholds, confirmation rules and a statistical plan that accounts for kinetics and durability. Otherwise, you risk creating ambiguity rather than clarity.”

Landmark analyses, longitudinal modeling and time-dependent interpretation strategies must be built into the protocol architecture from the outset. Without that disciplined framework, MRD can introduce variability into decision-making rather than reduce it.

Designing for Strategic Optionality in MRD

If MRD is to function as a decision-support tool, it must be embedded intentionally. The most forward-looking programs are designing protocols that preserve optionality. Rather than locking MRD into a single binary outcome, sponsors are exploring frameworks that allow for both escalation and de-escalation based on MRD dynamics. In early-stage settings, this may mean prespecifying adaptive cohorts. In later-phase programs, it may involve layering MRD as a supportive signal while maintaining traditional survival endpoints.

“MRD should expand your strategic flexibility,” Dr. Harb explains. “The goal is to design trials that can respond intelligently to what that signal means.”

This requires alignment across translational science, clinical operations and regulatory planning. Sampling cadence must match decision windows. Assay logistics must support consistent turnaround. Statistical models must accommodate longitudinal shifts. When these elements are aligned, MRD becomes a tool for capital-efficient development.

MRD Integration in Oncology Trials: What Developers Should Do Now

As MRD integration accelerates across oncology, sponsors cannot afford to treat it as a late-stage add-on. Instead, several disciplined steps should be considered early in program planning.

Define intent before implementation : Clarify whether MRD will function as an exploratory biomarker, a supportive endpoint or a potential intervention trigger. That positioning should inform sampling cadence, assay selection and statistical modeling from the outset.

: Clarify whether MRD will function as an exploratory biomarker, a supportive endpoint or a potential intervention trigger. That positioning should inform sampling cadence, assay selection and statistical modeling from the outset. Design escalation and de-escalation pathways with precision : Adaptive frameworks require predefined thresholds, confirmation strategies and clearly articulated decision rules. Without these guardrails, MRD risks generating signal without direction.

: Adaptive frameworks require predefined thresholds, confirmation strategies and clearly articulated decision rules. Without these guardrails, MRD risks generating signal without direction. Align operational feasibility with scientific ambition: Global site variability, assay turnaround times and pre-analytical controls must be addressed before MRD can function reliably at scale.

“MRD is a framework shift, and frameworks require intentional design,” concludes Dr. Harb.

The oncology drug clinical trials that approach MRD as a cross-functional strategy will be best positioned to translate molecular insight into durable development advantage.

To explore how early phase oncology strategies are evolving to support biomarker-driven, adaptive trial design, visit our oncology solutions page.

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