How Mirum is Advancing Rare Disease Care Through Strategic M&A

In this episode of The Top Line, Fierce Biotech host Chris Hayden sits down with Ajay Narasimha, senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development at Mirum Pharmaceuticals, to discuss how the company is building a focused, high-impact rare disease portfolio. The conversation explores Mirum’s approach to growth—combining targeted M&A, capital-efficient development, and patient-centric decision-making—to expand its late-stage rare disease pipeline. That strategy is reflected in Mirum’s recent acquisition of Bluejay Therapeutics, which Narasimha discusses, and how it aligns with the company’s long-term strategy.

Narasimha explains why Bluejay’s lead asset, brelovitug, represents a compelling investigational opportunity in hepatitis delta virus (HDV)—the most severe form of viral hepatitis, with no FDA-approved treatments and a significant unmet medical need. Backed by Phase 2 data and an ongoing Phase 3 program, brelovitug fits squarely within Mirum’s focus on high-impact, underappreciated assets within rare disease.

The episode also highlights Mirum’s multiple near-term clinical catalysts, with four potential registrational readouts expected over the next 18 months. Narasimha outlines how Mirum’s established development, regulatory, and commercial infrastructure enables efficient integration and future launches across its growing rare disease portfolio.

For biotech professionals, this discussion provides insight into mid-cap biotech M&A strategy, pipeline building without internal R&D, and how patient-centric dealmaking can drive both growth and impact in rare disease.

