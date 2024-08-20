Market Insights: What’s Driving the Shift Toward FSP Models in Clinical Development?

As advancements in medical science progress, clinical research and development (R&D) are subject to more sophisticated and complex study designs and protocols that require precise global coordination and harmonization. Essentially, every aspect that contributes to an on-time, on-budget program needs to be meticulously considered, in addition to the market pressure to gain approval ahead of the competition.



Because of these advancements, the pharmaceutical industry has never before been so intricate and challenging, leading to drug developers requiring outsourcing partners that offer complementary expertise and resource flexibility. One such strategy growing in popularity to implement new and innovative strategies more effectively is the use of Functional Service Partnership (FSP) outsourcing models. FSP engagements have risen in the post-pandemic era as a highly effective and efficient way for drug developers to stay ahead of the curve and keep projects on schedule.



The PPD™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific conducts an annual survey of more than 150 leaders at biopharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe to assess trends in drug discovery and development, including preferences around outsourcing and the functional service provider (FSP) utilization.



Key takeaways from the research included:



FSP outsourcing is growing faster than Full-service Outsourcing (FSO)

FSP outsourcing is surging ahead of full-service outsourcing (FSO) in all regions and among companies of all sizes.

More survey respondents noted they have increased their use of FSP outsourcing (41%) than those that say they have increased their use of FSO (27%), compared to the same survey fielded two years ago.



A large majority of drug developers utilize FSP or hybrid FSP/FSO models, half are “heavy users” i.e., those that use FSP or hybrid FSP/FSO models for most of their clinical development outsourcing.

Almost 9 out of 10 participants report using one or both models for most of their clinical development outsourcing.

Heavy users leverage these models for nearly three-quarters of their outsourcing.



Drug developers increasingly favor FSP partnerships and hybrid FSP/FSO models for their ability to deliver enhanced resource flexibility, global talent acquisition and efficient access to specialized skills.



FSP strategies continue to evolve with new ways to overcome challenges, including bespoke recruitment, follow-the-sun models and globalized operations – all of which are propelling efficient, on-time delivery.

Bespoke recruitment strategies combine the agility of the traditional FSP provider with the deep internal talent pool that is the hallmark of the FSO arrangement.

Operations in global locations enable resourcing across time zones so sponsors can maintain operations around the clock and access a larger pool of resources from previously untapped regions.

Follow-the-sun models take advantage of time zone differences to provide readily available support and responsiveness regardless of time and location, even outside of local working hours, to keep projects on schedule.



These trends are driving a preference for the FSP model as more and more drug developers look for ways to ensure successful trials in a highly competitive industry.



Keys to success



A strong partner enables sponsors to navigate the dynamic clinical research landscape and leverage new FSP strategies and innovations to help ensure success. When evaluating providers, the following key considerations will help you find a successful FSP partner that offers the capabilities, insights and expertise to keep you ahead of the curve:

Track record of on-time delivery and extensive breadth and depth of expertise.

Ability to launch new partnerships and ensure collaboration throughout the engagement.

Proficiency in developing a bespoke recruitment strategy.

Substantial global capabilities.

Ability to expand into non-footprint countries and to access in-country expertise.



