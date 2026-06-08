Managing complexity across biopharma modalities

Biopharma companies are managing growing complexity as pipelines expand across multiple modalities. In this interview, SK pharmteco CEO Joerg Ahlgrimm discusses how these changes are affecting drug development and CDMO operations.



Ahlgrimm says increased scientific ambition and pressure to move faster are forcing companies to rethink how they operate. For CDMOs, that means adapting capabilities to support a wider range of technologies while remaining focused on execution and patient needs.



He also addresses global competitive pressures, including faster development activity in China.