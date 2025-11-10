Lumanity’s Tom Murtagh urges early clarity in drug development strategy



In a rapidly evolving biotech landscape, early strategic clarity is key to commercial success, according to Tom Murtagh, global practice lead for strategy and insight at Lumanity.



Speaking in an executive interview hosted by Fierce, Murtagh emphasized the importance of defining a therapy’s value proposition from its earliest stages. “Gone are the days of ‘build it and they will come,’” he said. “Success now hinges on understanding why a therapy matters and what it must deliver to move the system.”



Murtagh described the biotech industry as being at a crossroads—brimming with scientific innovation yet constrained by outdated regulatory and economic frameworks. “We’re seeing unprecedented creativity in disease treatment and prevention,” he said. “But the system hasn’t kept pace in terms of how products reach the market.”



Lumanity’s approach centers on identifying “value inflection points”—critical moments in a drug’s development where strategic decisions can shape its trajectory. These include early value proposition development, evidence generation beyond regulatory requirements and market engagement strategies for novel therapies.



Murtagh also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in accelerating market access. AI, he said, is transforming data interaction, patient identification and research analysis. “It’s not just about efficiency,” he noted. “It’s about enabling deeper, more dynamic engagement with data.”



Despite technological advances, Murtagh stressed that human communication remains essential. Breaking down silos between clinical, commercial, and regulatory teams is vital. “Complex problems require meaningful exchange,” he said. “The best teams create space for that collaboration.”



As industry leaders return to their offices, Murtagh’s advice is clear: stay disciplined, define success early and build evidence plans that evolve with the asset. “It’s uncomfortable work,” he said, “but it’s the foundation of meaningful innovation.”