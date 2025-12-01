Leading the Way in Biotech Solutions Across Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC)

Unmatched expertise in patient recruitment and retention

One of the critical challenges in clinical trials is patient recruitment and retention. IQVIA Biotech’s comprehensive approach to patient recruitment leverages a blend of traditional and innovative strategies to ensure the success of clinical trials. Our specialty function utilizes a 360° approach, incorporating Clinical Trial Educators (CTEs) who work closely with site investigative staff, referral networks, Direct-To-Patient (DTP) recruitment, and cuttingedge digital tools. This integrated, multi-pronged approach is designed to meet the diverse regulatory requirements and varying levels of technology adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. This translates to achieving many First Patient In (FPI) milestones in the JAPAC region.



Navigating cultural and regulatory nuances

The Asia-Pacific region is known for its cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity, which can pose challenges for patient recruitment and retention. IQVIA Biotech’s deep understanding of these nuances allows us to develop culturally sensitive and locally adaptable strategies.



Our expertise in navigating country-specific regulatory environments ensures that clinical trials are conducted ethically and efficiently, maximizing patient participation and retention.



Supporting biotech innovation through strategic partnerships

IQVIA Biotech’s commitment to biotech innovation is evident in our strategic partnerships and investments. We have invested in 12 biotechs through the TPG biotech investments fund, focusing on funding companies that will sell assets post Proof of Concept (POC). These partnerships enable us to provide comprehensive support to biotech companies, from early-stage development to commercialization.



Unlocking opportunities with R&D tax incentives

IQVIA Biotech Australia plays a pivotal role in supporting biotech innovation by educating U.S. biotech companies about the lucrative R&D tax incentives available in Australia. Refer to some of our recent webinars and resources - Unlocking R&D Tax Incentives in Australia: A Guide for U.S. Biotechs that will help Biotechs unlock these incentives, providing significant financial benefits and fostering innovation.



Data quality and reliability

High-quality data is the cornerstone of reliable clinical decisions, efficient operations, and improved patient outcomes. We ensure that the data collected during clinical trials is accurate, consistent, and complete. This commitment to data quality is crucial for maintaining the reliability of research findings and ensuring patient safety.



By leveraging advanced data collection methods and robust data governance frameworks, IQVIA Biotech can provide unparalleled insights into patient populations, helping to identify and predict patient events such as sub-par treatment responses or non-compliance. This focus on data quality and reliability supports the development of effective treatments and enhances the overall success of clinical trials.



A proven track record of success

IQVIA Biotech’s proven track record in the Asia-Pacific region speaks for itself. Our extensive network, deep expertise, and commitment to innovation have made us the partner of choice for biotech companies looking to expand their clinical development in JAPAC. Whether it’s through our patient recruitment services, strategic partnerships, or support for R&D tax incentives, IQVIA Biotech is dedicated to empowering biotech innovation everywhere.

