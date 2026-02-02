Inside Henlius’ global growth strategy

As Chinese biopharma companies expand their global footprint, few have advanced as quickly as Henlius. In this video interview, Dr. Jason Zhu, CEO of Henlius, outlines how the company built a fully integrated model spanning R&D, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization — and why that structure matters in today’s volatile biotech market.

Zhu discusses Henlius’ evolution from a China-focused player to a global biotech with multiple approvals across the U.S., Europe and Asia. He explains how steady revenue from biosimilars has enabled sustained investment in innovative therapies, helping the company achieve profitability while continuing to expand its pipeline. The conversation also explores the shifting dynamics of China’s biotech ecosystem and what differentiates companies positioned for long-term global success.

For healthcare leaders, marketers and payers, the interview offers a clear view into how scale, operational discipline and global regulatory expertise can drive durable growth. Watch the full interview to hear how Henlius is positioning itself for the next phase of global biopharmaceutical competition.