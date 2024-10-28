Innoviva’s Pavel Raifeld on biotech industry trends and success strategies

Fierce Biotech sat down with Pavel Raifeld, CEO of Innoviva, to explore the dynamic landscape of the biotech industry. Throughout the conversation, Raifeld offers a unique perspective on the most significant trends shaping the sector today, with a particular focus on the critical role of capital access.

As he explains, recent years have seen tremendous volatility in the biotech funding landscape, creating a "tale of two cities" where some companies thrive while others struggle. Against this backdrop, Raifeld advises biotech firms to prepare for potential increases in funding and liquidity, urging them to be both strategic and opportunistic in their approach to capital deployment.

Looking further ahead, the CEO outlines the key factors he believes will be crucial for biotech success over the next five years:



Developing resilience through comprehensive contingency planning

Taking a long-term view while maintaining lean operations

Focusing on clear inflection points and value creation

Forming strong, reliable partnerships within the industry



Raifeld also shares insights on how Innoviva's unique position as both an investor and a therapeutics company provides valuable perspectives on industry challenges and opportunities for value creation.

