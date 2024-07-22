InMed’s INM-901 Demonstrates Potential as a Multi-factorial Approach to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease

InMed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:INM) recently released preclinical data indicating its proprietary, small molecule compound, INM-901, targets multiple biological pathways associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Among the most interesting data from these studies was the ability of its compound to extend the length of neurites, which may indicate enhanced neuronal functioning in the brain and the potential to reverse the damage caused by Alzheimer’s disease. The company was encouraged with these breakthrough preclinical results and will be advancing the development of the INM-901 Alzheimer’s disease program.



INM-901 May Address Multiple Pathologies Related to Alzheimer’s Disease



InMed’s in vitro and in vivo studies demonstrated encouraging effects in a well-characterized Alzheimer’s disease preclinical model. In this study, InMed’s INM-901 demonstrated neuroprotective effects by reducing cell death in an amyloid-beta-induced cytotoxicity study and demonstrated an ability to promote the growth and extension of neurites (neuritogenesis), an essential component of cell-to-cell communication. INM-901 also demonstrated reduced neuroinflammation and showed improvement in behavior, cognitive function and memory in in vivo studies.



These promising early data of INM-901 represent the potential for disease-modifying effects as well as the potential to reverse neuronal damage associated with Alzheimer’s disease. InMed’s Senior VP of Preclinical Research and Development, Dr. Eric Hsu, is encouraged by the results indicating INM-901 may target multiple pathologies. “There continues to be a major unmet medical need for this multi-factorial disease and differentiated therapeutic mechanisms may play an important role. We believe the development of INM-901 may address several pathological factors including neuroinflammation, neuroprotection and neuritogenesis.”



Study Reveals InMed’s INM-901 Targets CB1, CB2 and PPAR Pathways



Research indicates that activating the endocannabinoid 1 (CB1) and endocannabinoid 2 (CB2) receptors may induce neuroprotective effects that may help protect brain cells from damage and death. Enhancing the natural activity at these receptors may help to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, in which neuronal cell death is a hallmark.



CB1 and CB2 receptors are part of the endocannabinoid system which is involved in almost every facet of the body’s functioning and plays a key role in brain function. Activation of these receptors may address factors influencing Alzheimer’s disease progression. Studies of INM-901 demonstrate that this small molecule drug candidate acts as a preferential signaling ligand for CB1/CB2 and impacts the peroxisome poliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) signalling pathway.



InMed’s INM-901 May Be Delivered Via Oral Administration



InMed’s INM-901 is a small molecule, orally available drug candidate. Importantly, INM-901 appears to safely and effectively cross the blood/brain barrier, which is essential to any compound targeting diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The drug delivery options of small molecules could greatly reduce treatment costs and the compliance challenges associated with large molecule antibody therapies.



Alzheimer’s Disease Presents a Major Unmet Medical Need



Alzheimer’s is a complex neurodegenerative disease and its progression is caused by several pathological factors. A multifaceted approach is needed to effectively address its diverse causes and symptoms. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, about two-thirds of them are women. Alzheimer’s disease is the fifth leading cause of death amongst the elderly and the healthcare cost is substantial at an estimated $360 billion in the U.S. alone with another estimated $350 billion in unpaid care.



Until recently, there were few treatment options available for those living with Alzheimer’s disease. Previously, patients could only turn to cholinesterase inhibitors that were intended to improve cognitive and behavioral symptoms. New, recently approved treatments are showing disease-modifying effects that aim to reduce the build-up of amyloid-beta plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. While these long-awaited treatments offer hope to patients, major challenges exist for this class of large-molecule compounds. As large molecules, these antibody therapies are not orally available and must be delivered via intravenous infusion every two to four weeks. In addition, there are safety concerns around brain bleeding, requiring an MRI scan every 6-12 months.



INM-901 has shown to be a potentially disease-modifying small molecule drug candidate presenting an attractive therapeutic pathway with encouraging preclinical results. Long-term behavioral, mechanisms of action and receptor interaction studies are underway with data read-out expected early in the second half of calendar 2024.



Representatives from InMed will be attending the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia, PA from July 28 to August 1, 2024.



Watch this video presentation by InMed’s CEO, Eric A. Adams as he discusses the potential role of INM-901 in Alzheimer’s treatment.