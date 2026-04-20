How WuXi AppTec’s Integrated Platform Is Helping Therapies Move Faster from Discovery to Patients

Drug discovery is entering a new phase of complexity. From peptides and oligonucleotides to targeted protein degraders and other emerging modalities, many of today’s therapies require advanced chemistry, specialized manufacturing technologies and coordinated execution to move from concept to clinic.

To help innovators address these challenges, WuXi AppTec has built an integrated CRDMO platform that connects discovery, development and manufacturing capabilities across multiple regions. By bringing these functions together within a unified system, the platform enables drug developers to advance programs more efficiently, reduce operational handoffs and move promising therapies toward patients faster.

Recently, Fierce Biotech spoke with Yu Lu, Senior Vice President, Head of WuXi TIDES and WuXi Chemistry Business Operations at WuXi AppTec, about how integrated capabilities, cross-site collaboration and what many clients call “WuXi Speed” are helping advance the next generation of medicines.

Fierce Biotech: As new drug modalities emerge, development and manufacturing partnerships are also evolving. From your perspective, what shifts are you seeing in how pharmaceutical companies approach development and manufacturing collaborations today?

Yu Lu: One of the most significant changes is how pharmaceutical companies view their development and manufacturing partners. What was once treated simply as transactional, outsourcing has increasingly become a strategic collaboration, driven by three key needs: innovation, global quality, and speed.

First, molecules are becoming more complex. As drug discovery expands into modalities such as targeted protein degradation, peptides, oligonucleotides, and complex conjugates, programs require specialized chemistry, new manufacturing technologies, and expertise across multiple stages of development. In this context, partners are expected not only to execute, but also to contribute scientific insight and problem-solving capabilities. Second, more companies are planning for global drug development and launch. This requires partners who can operate under consistent global quality systems and meet regulatory expectations across regions, ensuring a smooth path from development to commercial supply.

Third, speed has become critical. Clients are looking for ways to move programs forward more efficiently, without compromising quality, because behind every program are patients waiting for new treatment options.

Let me share a recent example. A client developing a complex divalent-siRNA-GalNAc conjugate approached us with the need for a complete CMC package to support an IND filing within just 8 months. The complexity of the conjugate led to low yield and purity in single-strand synthesis and purification. Additionally, the impurity profile of the duplex was complicated and unstable, posing significant challenges for analytical method development.

Our approach was to work closely with the client, addressing these challenges collaboratively while leveraging our expertise. Our team, drawing on extensive project experience, quickly identified suitable solid support and synthesis strategies. This increased the purity of the crude sense strand by more than 85% and enhanced the final yield by over 90%. The team also developed a robust analytical method to ensure that key impurities could be separated from the main peak. Simultaneously, multiple in-house teams coordinated development activities from API to drug product, ensuring alignment and progress. As a result, we delivered the necessary materials for the IND filing on schedule, enabling the client to meet their milestones. This is where an integrated platform can make a real difference. By connecting chemistry development, manufacturing, and supply within a unified system, teams can operate in parallel, anticipate challenges, and maintain consistent quality across regions. The result is faster, more reliable progression from discovery to patient access—without compromising the standards required for global development.

Fierce Biotech: To meet the requirement of these new modalities, the underlying chemistry and manufacturing technologies also need to evolve. What are some of the key capabilities WuXi AppTec has been building to support this?

Yu Lu: Over the past several years, we have focused on developing enabling technologies that help address the technical challenges associated with newer drug modalities.

One important area is flow chemistry, which, as you know, enables continuous manufacturing processes that improve reaction control, safety and scalability, particularly for complex or hazardous reactions. Another key capability is biocatalysis. By applying novel enzymes and ultra-high throughput screening technologies, we can streamline synthetic routes for challenging molecules, including small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides.

Our capabilities in peptides and oligonucleotides also continue to advance alongside the growing complexity of these modalities. For peptides, we have developed integrated process approaches such as combining solid-phase and liquid-phase synthesis (SPPS–LPPS hybrid), enabling greater efficiency and scalability for longer and more complex sequences. Downstream, we apply advanced purification and API isolation technologies such as tangential flow filtration, continuous flow chromatography and spray drying to help improve yield, process robustness, and scalability.

In oligonucleotides, we bring a similarly flexible and integrated approach. Innovations such as thin film evaporation (TFE), continuous flow chromatography help streamline downstream handling and reduce processing steps, while biocatalytic fragment ligation expands the toolkit for constructing more complex sequences.

These advances are complemented by growing drug product capabilities designed to address delivery challenges. For peptides, we support both oral and parenteral drug product development and manufacturing from preclinical through commercial stages. So far, our team has supported over 70 preclinical and more than 10 clinical phase oral peptide projects. For oligonucleotides, delivery technologies such as lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) play a critical role in improving therapeutic performance.

In addition, we recently expanded spray drying capacity across multiple sites in China and Switzerland, helping address bioavailability challenges for increasingly complex molecules.

Together, these capabilities enable us to support new modality programs from early development through manufacturing, helping clients navigate increasing complexity while advancing their programs more efficiently toward patients.

Fierce Biotech: How does WuXi AppTec’s global site footprint support clients as programs move toward manufacturing and commercialization? Could you share a specific example?

Yu Lu: Infrastructure is essential for translating new technologies into scalable solutions. Our goal is to help clients move smoothly from development into manufacturing while maintaining flexibility and operational resilience.

In Couvet, for example, we provide oral solid dosage manufacturing as well as packaging and labeling capabilities, allowing clients to supply finished drug products to global markets. In recent years we have expanded both manufacturing and packaging capacity there to support larger programs and increasing commercial demand. Today, the facility supplies multiple commercial drug products to Switzerland, the United States, European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and China. A new PSD-4 spray dryer is expected to become operational in Q4 this year.





In the U. S., our Middletown, Del., campus, is expected to become operational in Q4 of this year. At that time, it will provide oral solid dosage manufacturing capabilities. The site will also offer packaging, labeling, distribution services and analytical development with quality control testing. Sterile fill-finish manufacturing will be available in 2027, and include vials, cartridges and prefilled syringes. These capabilities will support new modalities such as oligonucleotide and peptide drug products. Our San Diego site acts as another critical hub, enabling a seamless, integrated transition from API to drug product manufacturing for clinical supply.

Meanwhile, we continue to expand API manufacturing capabilities at our sites in Asia. There are 12 manufacturing plants currently operational at our Taixing site. Two new small molecule API plants are expected to become operational this year, and two additional plants dedicated to oligonucleotide, peptide and PMO production are currently under construction and scheduled to be operational in 2027.

Our Singapore site, currently under construction and also will be operational in 2027, will further enhance our global API manufacturing network for both small molecule and TIDES drugs.

Our Wuxi City site has continued to expand its sterile injectable formulation and manufacturing capabilities in recent years. Now featuring five injectable lines, including one dedicated to high potency drugs, the site's total annual capacity exceeds 100 million units. These lines support various dosage forms, including liquid and lyophilized vials, pre-filled syringes, and cartridges.

Together, these locations operate as part of a single integrated platform. Instead of coordinating work across multiple vendors, clients can rely on a unified global network with one global quality system that supports their programs from development through commercialization. Through continuous optimization of our global operations and integrated platform, we are able to accommodate increasing demand while maintaining high efficiency and reliability.

One example that comes to mind involved WuXi AppTec’s successful mobilization of our Couvet site to manufacture a drug in Phase 3 clinical trials that the client had handled at its own site before ramping up production. Multiple teams collaborated closely, completing the manufacturing process transition and scale-up within five months. Detailed planning covered equipment compatibility assessments, analytical method validation, and procurement of raw and packaging materials — all completed well ahead of schedule. Through coordinated planning and parallel execution, this project was flawlessly completed through efficient work that enabled the client to submit the NDA (New Drug Application) on time. The drug was subsequently approved for market launch.

Fierce Biotech: With such a broad manufacturing footprint, how do you ensure consistent quality and regulatory compliance across regions?

Yu Lu: Quality is fundamental to everything we do. As our operations have expanded internationally, maintaining consistent quality standards across regions remains a top priority.

To support this, we implemented “One Global Quality System,” which aligns quality standards, procedures and training across all sites. Instead of each location operating under separate local processes, teams follow a shared framework of GMP practices and standardized procedures. This assures that work performed in different regions meets the same expectations for quality and regulatory compliance.

An important part of this system is the use of global digital platforms to manage documentation and quality data. Moving away from paper-based processes allows information to be shared and interpreted consistently across sites, helping teams operate with a common understanding of quality requirements.

This framework has also been validated through regulatory inspections. In 2025 alone, WuXi AppTec underwent 741 quality audits conducted by global clients, regulatory authorities, and independent third parties, with zero critical findings.

Fierce Biotech: Looking ahead, what areas of innovation are you most excited about?

Yu Lu: The next few years will be very exciting for therapeutic innovation. We are seeing rapid progress in several areas that are reshaping how medicines are developed.

Peptide-based medicines are transforming treatment approaches in metabolic diseases, while increasingly sophisticated peptide conjugates and other targeted delivery technologies are expanding the possibilities for precision medicine. At the same time, oligonucleotide therapeutics are moving beyond rare diseases into broader areas including cardiovascular and neurological conditions.

These advances create new opportunities, but they also require new chemistry and drug delivery technologies, manufacturing approaches and supply chain solutions.

Our focus is to continue strengthening our integrated platform so that clients can develop and manufacture these next-generation medicines more efficiently. By combining global infrastructure, new technologies and close collaboration with our partners, we aim to deliver speed, quality and value while helping innovative therapies reach patients around the world.