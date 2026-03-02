How physiology powers biotech innovation





Physiology explains how living systems function and remains the foundation of modern medicine. In this episode of The Top Line, Sue Bodine, president-elect of the American Physiological Society and a professor in the Aging and Metabolism Research Program at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, discusses why physiology is essential to translating discovery into therapies, devices and digital health tools.



For biotech, pharma and digital health leaders, physiology provides the biological context that makes innovation actionable. It helps teams understand how therapies perform in whole organisms, anticipate off-target drug effects and interpret data from wearables, remote monitoring and multi-omics platforms. As artificial intelligence accelerates drug discovery, physiology ensures models are trained on biologically relevant signals, strengthening clinical insight and regulatory confidence.



Bodine also outlines the Society’s campaign, “Physiology: The Science Life Depends On,” and why sustained investment in foundational research is critical to advancing precision medicine, next-generation therapies and treatments for complex chronic diseases. For industry leaders focused on credible science, efficient R&D and measurable patient impact, this conversation offers timely perspective. Listen to the full interview.