How NEC's AI and oral delivery system are redefining personalized cancer therapy

Neoantigen-based therapies are considered one of the most promising approaches in modern immuno-oncology. One challenge continues to limit the field: accurately identifying which neoantigens will generate meaningful anti-tumor immunity. As more companies enter the space, prediction quality is emerging as the critical determinant of therapeutic success. Attention is increasingly turning to how AI can improve target selection, optimize therapeutic design and enable scalable delivery strategies capable of translating biological predictions into patient benefit.



By predicting highly relevant, tumor-specific neoantigens which will trigger strong, specific and durable immune responses against cancer cells, companies can create potent immunotherapies to improve treatment outcomes in multiple tumor types. Yet many approaches fail to identify optimal neoantigens in the constrained timing of the patient journey. NEC Bio is tackling these limitations of existing approaches, harnessing AI to emulate each step of the immune system and prime cellular immunity.



Unlike many biotech companies that have recently incorporated AI into drug discovery, NEC Bio was built on many years of AI expertise developed within NEC Corporation, one of the world's leading technology companies. This AI-foundation shapes how the company approaches biological prediction, target selection and therapeutic design. Its proprietary AI/ML engine, an immune profiling software, IMMUNASIGHT™, reflects the company’s origins and its long standing legacy in AI. Pairing AI-powered technology with data generated with established experimental methods, the company is accelerating drug discovery across oncology, infectious diseases and critical applications throughout the R&D lifecycle.



By modeling the complete antigen-presentation pathway, NEC Bio aims to reduce the risk of selecting biologically irrelevant targets. IMMUNASIGHT™ analyzes paired tumor and germline data to reveal the neoantigen targets most likely to prime a clinically relevant T-cell response. The engine architecture, replicating the entire biological antigen-presentation cascade, rather than a single binding-prediction step, sets it apart from other approaches and supports the development of the most explainable and effective cancer therapies. NEC Bio combines multiple models into a single, highly accurate system spanning several sequential biological stages.



“AI-driven neoantigen selection is the strategic differentiator in this field. Prediction quality determines efficacy, and end-to-end antigen presentation modeling is what sets one platform apart from another,” Akira Kitamura, CEO at NEC Bio, said.



Beyond target discovery: making personalized vaccines scalable



NEC Bio’s differentiation extends to how its neoantigen therapy is delivered. Using its oral antigen delivery platform, TORAPRIME™, the company manufactures vaccines that are suspensions of plasmid-carrying attenuated bacteria encoding for multiple cancer neoantigens.



Patients drink the vaccine. The tumor-directed antigens are selectively taken up by antigen-presenting cells, including macrophages and dendritic cells. Macrophages and dendritic cells process and present the neoantigens, activating antigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. The T cells recognize and kill tumor cells that express the target neoantigens.



The delivery platform offers a range of benefits over injectable treatments. Oral delivery to the lymphoid system of the gut activates both mucosal and systemic immunity while improving the patient experience by eliminating the need for injections. Manufacturing is rapid, scalable and cost-efficient compared to other technologies. These characteristics may be particularly attractive for pharmaceutical partners seeking personalized platforms that can scale and maintain manufacturing feasibility.



NEC Bio has generated early clinical evidence that its combination of AI-powered drug design and oral cancer vaccine delivery can improve the treatment of solid tumors. The evidence for its personalized neoantigen asset, NECVAX-NEO1, comes from a Phase 1, open-label multicenter study in patients with melanoma, renal cell cancer or head and neck cancer.1



Patients had been on a checkpoint inhibitor for at least three months before starting to receive NECVAX-NEO1, in combination with their anti-PD-1/L1 therapy. NECVAX-NEO1 was safe and well tolerated in the trial, with all treatment-emergent adverse events possibly linked to the cancer vaccine being mild or moderate.



Immunogenic neoepitopes were detected in the treated patients, with strong immune responses in half the cohort. Almost 60% of the 78 neoepitopes elicited positive immune responses, confirming IMMUNASIGHT™’s ability to reliably identify highly relevant, tumor-specific neoantigens. Patients had stable disease during the 24-week treatment period, representing an 83% disease control rate.



Conclusion



NEC Bio is now running studies to evaluate NECVAX-NEO1 as a neoadjuvant treatment for triple-negative breast cancer and in a broader population of solid tumor patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors. The studies further the company’s demonstration that pairing AI-driven neoantigen selection with scalable oral DNA vaccine delivery provides a differentiated profile in personalized cancer immunotherapy for difficult-to-treat cancers



As clinical evaluation expands across additional indications and settings for NECVAX-NEO1 and as immuno-oncology portfolios mature across the industry, biotech companies face increasing pressure to improve clinical response rates, identify new combination opportunities and expand into earlier disease settings.



NEC Bio's AI-powered integrated platform offers potential partnership opportunities across neoantigen identification and prioritization, oral delivery of the selected neoantigens and combination strategies with checkpoint inhibitors. NEC Bio is building the case that its strategically differentiated and partnership-ready neoantigen immunotherapy platform, paired with pharma’s existing immunotherapy portfolio, can achieve meaningful differences in perioperative settings for currently difficult-to-treat cancers



With IMMUNASIGHT and TORAPRIME, NEC Bio’s capabilities span enhanced neoantigen prediction quality, patient-friendly delivery and improved manufacturing economics. As pharmaceutical companies search for differentiated immuno-oncology platforms, success may increasingly depend on combining advanced biological prediction with practical, scalable delivery technologies. By integrating AI-native neoantigen discovery with oral cancer vaccine delivery, NEC Bio is positioning itself as a potential partner for the next generation of personalized cancer immunotherapy.



References