How integrated strategy is reshaping biopharma growth

As biopharma organizations face growing complexity, integrated operating models are becoming a strategic advantage. In this interview, RevHealth CEO Ben Beckley explains why closer alignment across functions is helping companies respond faster, collaborate more effectively and create stronger commercial outcomes.



Beckley discusses how medical, access and marketing teams have historically operated in silos, limiting visibility and slowing decision-making.



He also outlines why integration is gaining momentum and how a more connected approach can support smarter planning, clearer communication and greater business impact.