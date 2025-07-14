How do you get pharmaceutical treatments where they’re needed most?

Choosing the right specialty pharmacy partner is critical.



When treating rare, chronic and complex conditions, the role of a specialty pharmacy must go beyond simple logistics management, therapy fulfillment and generalized patient care. The ideal partner needs to not only keep pace, but lead the way, in a rapidly evolving care landscape with ever-emerging developments in technology and rare treatments.



Finding the right partner in specialty pharmacy care isn’t easy. But here are a few essential capabilities and critical support competencies that an ideal Specialty Pharmacy partner should possess.



1: Clinical excellence. The ideal specialty pharmacy needs to have up-to-the-minute clinical expertise in providing treatment for today’s rare conditions. From proven experience in compliance with complex regulatory and licensing requirements to recognized accreditation and certification.



2: Patient-first access. Even the most advanced medications are ineﬀective if patients cannot aﬀord them or if prior authorizations create barriers to timely access. A specialty pharmacy must identify and address these barriers to care. And provide reliable ways to overcome them.



3: Advanced storage and delivery management. This expertise is vital to ensure that rare therapies arrive quickly and safely into the hands of patients. A specialty pharmacy partner should have the technologies required to manage the exact shipping conditions needed for each therapy, throughout the fulfillment process.



4: Performance tracking and analytics. Ease of access to key performance indicators is a pivotal component of a rare disease therapy manufacturer’s go-to-market strategy. Vigilance and detailed visibility into a therapy’s performance during and after launch will oﬀer manufacturers the greatest value.



Not all specialty pharmacies are equal. Pick the one that goes above and beyond for you and your patients.



Make sure that the strategic pharmacy partner you choose has the proven expertise and innovative approach you need to ensure delivery of rare therapies where they’re needed most. When patients are coping with these conditions, every moment counts. At Evernorth Specialty Services we work to simplify and optimize the care journey by delivering patient-centered care without added complexity. Working together, Accredo® Specialty Pharmacy, Freedom Fertility and Village Fertility Pharmacies by Evernorth and CuraScript SD by Evernorth, put patients first. Our team provides clinical expertise, advanced technology and strategic collaboration to help guide patients to appropriate care, reduce overall costs and deliver better outcomes.



Learn more about how Evernorth Specialty Services get pharmaceutical treatments where they’re needed most, with clinical expertise to ensure that every moment of every patient care journey counts. Learn more.

