From Startup to Global Leader: How CTI is Shaping the Future of Clinical Research in Ohio and Beyond



Q&A with Tim Schroeder, Chairman, CEO and Founder of CTI



CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting (CTI) has grown from a Cincinnati startup into a global leader in clinical research, playing a pivotal role in advancing life-changing therapies. As the company expands its impact, its roots in Ohio remain a part of its success. Tim Schroeder, CEO of CTI, recently sat down with Tyler Allchin, Managing Director at JobsOhio, to discuss CTI’s growth, its role in shaping the region’s life sciences ecosystem, and what’s next for the company.



CTI is an Ohio life science success story. How was the company founded, and what has enabled it to scale?



CTI has been advancing medical science and patient outcomes for over 25 years. Founded in 1999 as a startup focused on transplantation, CTI has grown into a leading clinical research organization (CRO) with the largest global footprint of any mid-sized CRO, operating across five continents. Our success comes from continuously expanding services, embracing innovative trial designs, and maintaining top talent to meet evolving client needs.



However, the true driver our success is our people. We have one of the highest employee retention rates in the industry, allowing us to retain deep expertise, maintain strong relationships and deliver high-quality work.



Cincinnati’s life science ecosystem has grown significantly since CTI’s start. What contributed to your success, and how has economic development support played a role?



Cincinnati has built a thriving life sciences ecosystem through innovation, world-class educational institutions, and strategic economic development. This has fueled biotech and biopharma growth, attracting cutting-edge research and top-tier talent. CTI has leveraged these resources to recruit skilled professionals and drive medical advancements.



Strong partnerships, including those with JobsOhio, have been critical. The region’s collaborative approach fosters connections between industry leaders, research institutions like the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and healthcare organizations. CTI’s deep therapeutic expertise strengthens our relationships with investigators, patient advocacy groups, and other key stakeholders, strengthening Cincinnati’s position as a premiere hub for life sciences innovation.



CTI has deep expertise in cell and gene therapy (CGT), an area where Ohio is a national leader. What excites you about the space?



CTI has been at the forefront of innovative therapies since inception and expanded into CGT nearly 15 years ago. We combine the global reach of a large CRO with the personalized attention of a boutique firm, playing a key role in developing some of the world’s first approved CGT products. We’ve contributed to more than half of all FDA and EMA CGT approvals.



Ohio is well positioned for leadership in CGT, with leading adult and pediatric research hospitals, cutting-edge manufacturing, and unique preclinical and clinical research capabilities. Our established relationships help us navigate the complex regulatory landscape and accelerate groundbreaking therapies.



One of the most exciting developments is the expansion of next-generation cell therapies into solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. The recent FDA approval of a CAR-T therapy for solid tumors marks a breakthrough, offering hope for patients with previously untreatable conditions.



The biotech market is always turbulent, and 2025 has been no exception. What’s ahead for CTI and your clients?



After celebrating 25 years, CTI is accelerating innovation in clinical research. Market turbulence presents challenges, but also opportunities for agile organizations. We remain focused on helping clients navigate an evolving landscape, ensuring promising therapies continue progressing toward approval and commercialization.



We are invested in emerging technologies like AI-driven trial optimization and wearable-enabled remote monitoring, which are transforming clinical research and patient engagement. We aim to enhance trial efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate the development of potential cures for diseases like diabetes and cancer.



Through collaboration with clients, sponsors, and patients, we’re committed to advancing medicine and shaping a healthier future.



Redefine What’s Possible in the Ohio Discovery Corridor



Learn more at OhioDiscoveryCorridor.com.