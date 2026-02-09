How AI Is reshaping clinical trials and market access

AI is no longer a future concept in life sciences — it is actively reshaping how clinical trials are designed, executed and scaled. In this video interview, Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1, breaks down where AI is delivering the greatest impact today and why operational transformation is now as critical as scientific discovery.

Katz explains how sponsors are moving beyond experimentation and using AI to reduce administrative burden, optimize site and investigator selection, and better understand patient availability.

He also explores how regulatory shifts, including most favored nation pricing and broader policy changes, are influencing where trials are conducted and how drugs are brought to market globally.

For healthcare leaders navigating R&D, medical affairs and commercialization, this conversation offers clear insight into what it truly means to be “AI-ready” — and why delaying adoption is no longer an option. Watch the full interview to understand the strategic decisions shaping the next phase of clinical trials and market access.