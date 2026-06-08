How AI is reshaping biopharma decision-making

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the life sciences landscape, but according to Henry Levy, president of life sciences and health care at Clarivate, the real shift is not just about adopting AI. It is about rethinking how decisions are made. From drug discovery to clinical trials, AI is dramatically expanding the number of potential candidates and increasing the capacity of development programs. That scale creates both opportunity and risk, making high-quality, structured data more critical than ever.

In this video interview with Rebecca Willumson, Levy explains why AI alone is not enough. Without deep scientific expertise and reliable data, AI can introduce errors instead of insight. He outlines how biopharma organizations must move beyond redesigning existing processes and fundamentally rethink governance, decision-making and where expertise sits within the organization. The goal is to empower experts with AI-driven intelligence while keeping human judgment at the center of critical investment decisions.

Levy also addresses the broader implications of AI adoption, from compressing weeks of analysis into hours to redefining how future talent develops expertise in the industry. The message is clear: Successful AI strategies in life sciences depend on combining structured, connected data with human experience and accountability. Watch the full conversation to understand what it takes to make AI work for strategic decision-making in biopharma.