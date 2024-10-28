Guidehouse’s Karla Anderson shares top tips for successful biotech commercialization

Fierce Biotech caught up with Karla Anderson, Partner for Health and Life Sciences at Guidehouse, diving into the challenges that biotech companies face as they move towards market entry.



Here, Karla breaks down the three critical hurdles first-time launchers must overcome:

Moving the mindset from development to commercialization Finding the right team with the right skills and attitudes Staying focused on external market trends while managing internal priorities

She also shares vital strategies for companies aiming to partner or be acquired as part of their go-to-market strategy, outlining the need to:

Build a detailed contingency plan

Master pricing and value strategy

Develop a robust market forecast

Don't miss this essential advice on avoiding common pitfalls in biotech commercialization and go-to-market strategies.



Watch the full interview now, where Karla also shares her thoughts on key trends disrupting the biotech industry today, as well as her forecasts for the most critical success factors for biotech firms over the next five years!