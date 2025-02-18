Grifols, through pioneering plasma research, looks to reveal early warning signs of Parkinson's



Written by: Grifols



Nearly one million people in the U.S. and more than six million people worldwide have Parkinson's disease (PD), a debilitating neurological condition characterized by progressive motor and non-motor symptoms that significantly affects patients and their loved ones.



PD occurs when brain cells producing dopamine – a chemical essential for coordinating movement – are damaged. While current diagnostic methods combining medical history, physical examinations and brain imaging can identify the disease, diagnosis often comes after significant neurological deterioration has occurred.



This makes the search for early detection biomarkers one of the most pressing needs in Parkinson's research, not least because it could enable intervention before the condition worsens.



In response, Grifols, a global leader in plasma science and the production of plasma-derived medicines, has embarked on a groundbreaking program in partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), an organization that has contributed more than $2 billion to advance the understanding and management of Parkinson's.



Searching for key biomarkers



The research program, named Chronos-PD, aims to identify early biomarkers of Parkinson's disease through the analysis of longitudinal plasma samples, with the potential to transform how the condition is detected and treated. Scientifically, this initiative is based on the fact that the composition and concentration of people’s plasma shifts over time with age and illness, changes that provide valuable clues about their present and future health.



These samples are part of Grifols’ extensive plasma repository, which contains more than 100 million specimens collected over nearly 15 years. Their medical value is in their link to real-world health data revealing illnesses like PD that were diagnosed years after the plasma was collected. Each sample is a mini time capsule, collectively capturing the progression of diseases long before diagnosis and even prior to the first symptoms appearing.



Through Chronos-PD, Grifols is analyzing a select group of thousands of these samples spanning up to a decade to track the evolution of plasma proteins in individuals who at some point later in life developed PD. The sheer scale and longitudinal nature of the PD sample collection offer a unique opportunity to study progression patterns in PD that would be difficult to observe through other research methods.





“The goal of Chronos-PD is to gain a deep molecular understanding of the evolution of the plasma proteome to help identify the early signs of disease and inform the development of diagnostics and therapies. The extensive historical sample repository we have today at Grifols sets us apart from other initiatives. What we do with these samples is combine the molecular information we can obtain from them with health-status data to go back in time and identify the early signs of diseases that developed later.” Scott Lohr , Senior Vice President, Informatics for Chronos, Alkahest (Grifols)





Advanced analysis: Combining AI and plasma science



Just as Grifols revolutionized plasma collection through the development of plasmapheresis in the 1950s (a technique that enables donations of only plasma), and for decades has been a leading provider of trusted medicines derived from plasma proteins such as immunoglobulin and albumin, the company’s researchers are now pioneering new ways to unlock the potential of plasma science for early disease management. Their understanding of the complexities of plasma proteins and their behaviour are crucial for identifying reliable biomarkers. This expertise, combined with the company’s advanced analytical capabilities, positions Grifols to make meaningful contributions to Parkinson's research.



Grifols’ Alkahest subsidiary will lead this initiative, applying its expertise in artificial intelligence and multiomics analysis to examine the longitudinal plasma samples. This analytical approach combines sophisticated proteomics technology with data integration.



The Chronos-PD team will utilize advanced proprietary computational methods to process the complex datasets generated from the plasma analyses, which include thousands of proteins per sample. Crucially, this will allow for the study of protein changes over time with unprecedented detail and the identification of subtle changes that may indicate warning signs of disease onset.



This methodology extends beyond simple protein identification. It incorporates machine learning algorithms designed to recognize patterns across multiple protein markers and time points. This enables researchers to examine not just individual biomarkers but also the complex interactions between different proteins and their changes over time.





Going back in time to search for the first signs of Parkinson’s disease, even before symptoms appear, has the potential to revolutionize disease management. Our goal is to accelerate and ultimately develop new diagnostics and disease-modifying therapies that could mitigate or even prevent its manifestation. Our vision is for this platform to continue growing in terms of knowledge, collaborations, and its capacity to help society advance in the fight against some of the world’s most urgent public health challenges. Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf , Chief Scientific Innovation Officer, Grifols





Beyond Parkinson's: What this means for future research



Grifols’ plasma repository, which includes samples representing thousands of disease states, provides opportunities to apply similar analytical approaches to other neurological conditions and diseases across various therapeutic areas.



The pilot study is anticipated to be completed by the first half of 2025. As the research program progresses, researchers will continue to explore additional applications of their plasma repository and analytical capabilities, thus advancing understanding of various diseases and potential treatment approaches.



Through these efforts, Grifols is striving to advance patient care and the development of more effective therapeutic strategies. The insights gained from this research could be the catalyst for a series of major breakthroughs.



Dr. Schüttrumpf will discuss the Chronos-PD initiative at the upcoming Reuters Pharma 2025 conference in Barcelona, April 9-11.