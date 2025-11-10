GATC Health unveils AI-powered risk tool to predict clinical trial success



GATC Health has launched a new AI-driven platform designed to help biotech companies, investors, and insurers assess the risk of drug candidates before entering clinical trials.



The tool, called Derisq, was unveiled at Biotech Week and promises to significantly improve decision-making in a field where failure rates exceed 90%.



“Derisq is the first standardized risk report for biotech assets,” said Tyrone Lam, Chief Business Officer at GATC Health. “It’s like a FICO score for drug development.”



Built on GATC’s proprietary AI platform, which has been in development for over a decade, Derisq simulates human physiology to predict how a drug will perform against its intended targets. According to Lam, the platform can forecast safety, efficacy and off-target effects with up to 91% accuracy — a rate validated by the University of California, Irvine.



The technology has already attracted attention from major players. Lloyd’s of London selected GATC’s AI to support underwriting for clinical trial insurance, allowing biotech companies to secure loans backed by coverage in case of trial failure.



Lam said Derisq helps biopharma and investment companies make faster, more informed go/no-go decisions, conserve capital and refine trial design. “We’ve had biotech clients use the report to reposition failed drugs, uncover side effects, and identify new therapeutic areas,” he said.



Unlike traditional AI integrations, Derisq is delivered as a detailed standalone report within weeks, offering immediate value. “AI is no longer optional,” Lam said. “This is a tool executives can hold in their hands and use to guide strategy.”

