The Future of Communication for Industry: Embracing AI and Human Connection

Courtney Walker, Chief Growth Officer at MMC and RXMosaic, discusses the evolving role of communicators and the future of the healthcare industry. AI will significantly transform the field, necessitating a shift from traditional roles to those involving deeper analysis and strategic management. She emphasized the importance of human connection and relationship-building, as AI cannot replicate these aspects.



With the pharmaceutical industry's reputation issues, greater transparency and visibility of both company initiatives and individual stories behind the work is needed. She stresses that leadership communication should be heartfelt and responsive, particularly during challenging times, using her "HEART" acronym: Human, Empathetic, Actionable, Responsible, and Thoughtful.



Communication strategies have to be adapted to diverse audiences, with creative and impactful approaches to break through the myriad information sources people engage with. Finally, there must be emphasis on the value of building and maintaining genuine relationships with patient advocacy groups, involving them from the outset and celebrating their contributions to foster trust and continued engagement with patient populations.

