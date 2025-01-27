Fortify Your Laboratory and Enhance its Credibility with Cytion



If reproducible results are considered the cornerstone of science, then one must also consider the Replication Crisis to be the anathema of experimentation. A PLOS study in 2015 concluded that at least half of research results were fundamentally irreproducible due to a myriad of different factors including poor quality base cell lines.



With an estimated $28 billion wasted per year on poor research, it’s understandable that one might want to save costs by obtaining material from bargain providers. After all, they promise the same quality as reputable sources.



Promises made by these dubious companies are often without merit and end up costing your laboratory valuable time and money due to their supplies being of questionable quality. One study in 2017 found that 46% of cell lines from bargain firms were misidentified or contaminated. The experiments performed with the faulty cells generated some 33,000 papers that were published and nearly half a million citations followed these erroneous articles. Examples like this highlight the crucial need for quality and purity in scientific reagents. Unfactual research of this magnitude is hard to comprehend on an individual scale, but in the macro, we can begin to see the sources of the resource and time waste that results from unreproducible research.



Your hard work and talents are worth too much to throw away potential therapeutics or cures simply because you can’t trust your provider. But where does that leave you? In a world where every industry is inundated with the ‘quantity over quality’ approach, where can you turn to for reliable cell lines?



Enter Cytion; a cell bank with offices in the United States and Europe. Founded in the late 1990’s as Cell Lines Services, Cytion was created by Dr. Rosemarie Steubing, a researcher with the goal of providing quality cellular material to other research institutions. This inception leaves Cytion in a rather unique position. Instead of being a ‘big box’ store of cells, Cytion leverages its founder’s role to be a cell bank that functions to serve researchers. Whether that be extensive testing that goes beyond even the most established repositories to ensure pure cell lines, next-day shipping availability, or the simple fact that whenever you pick up the phone you will immediately be greeted by a human being.



Cytion’s purpose is to provide material that makes your experiment not only successful, but reproducible.



In addition to fine cell lines, a studious researcher also needs to know that they can rely on their vendor to provide timely and friendly help should they need it. It’s difficult to find customer service-centric businesses today. Cytion has opted to take the road less travelled when it comes to processing and offers flexibility and simplicity so you can spend your time in the lab and not pouring over unnecessarily verbose bureaucracy.



Usually, if you only read about a company’s customer service record, it’s because they are trying to cover for a less than stellar portfolio. However, Cytion does not fall short in this regard. They have an impressive library of over 1,200 cell lines and counting. Included among that number are special materials such as HaCaT, the HROC panel and over 100 other exclusive cell lines that you won’t find anywhere else.



Cytion is determined to bring you the best product as conveniently as possible. CEO Oliver Goernhardt recently relocated from Germany to the United States to help further this goal and ensure that researchers all over the globe gain access to thoroughly tested samples. Delivery of quality reagents is not simply a mission statement, but a way of life for the people of Cytion.



The next world-changing therapeutic is waiting to be discovered, but it can only reach that final stage if it can be reproduced, and reproduction can only happen when all reagents are identical and thoroughly tested.



In summation, we invite you to explore new opportunities with Cytion. You, your laboratory, and your research deserve nothing but the best that the scientific community has to offer. Why become one of the statistics mentioned above when you can perform experiments in confidence with cell lines from Cytion.



Reference sources:

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0186281

https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.1002165