Forging the future of cell therapy: Bayer and BlueRock’s unique journey









In this episode of The Top Line, Fierce Biotech’s Chris Hayden sat down with Dr. Juergen Eckhardt of Bayer and Dr. Seth Ettenberg of BlueRock Therapeutics to discuss an innovative partnership that’s reshaping how big pharma teams up with biotech startups.



BlueRock, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayer, operates with the independence of a small biotech while benefiting from Bayer’s global reach and infrastructure. The “arm’s-length” model gives BlueRock the agility to innovate while leveraging Bayer’s resources in manufacturing, clinical trials and commercialization.



The collaboration has already led to major milestones, including the development of a promising cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease, which is expected to enter Phase 3 trials later this year.



“This isn’t just a partnership—it’s a relationship,” Eckhardt said. “We’re combining the best of both worlds: biotech speed and pharma scale.”



The episode also explores how Bayer’s experience in biologics manufacturing has helped BlueRock overcome one of regenerative medicine’s biggest challenges—scaling complex cell therapies. The model has proven so effective that Bayer has since replicated it with other companies, signaling a broader shift in how the company approaches innovation.



To learn more about this unique partnership and what it means for the future of neurological disease treatment, listen to the full episode of The Top Line.

