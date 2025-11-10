Foresight Diagnostics executive sees MRD testing as future of cancer care



Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is poised to transform cancer care, according to John Truesdell, Chief Business Officer at Foresight Diagnostics. In a recent interview with Fierce, Truesdell discussed how MRD offers a more precise tool compared to traditional imaging to enable more confident clinical decision making.



“Radiographic scans are imprecise and often leave patients in limbo,” Truesdell said. “MRD testing can provide a molecular-level view of whether cancer remains after treatment, helping guide whether to continue or stop therapy.”



Truesdell, a diagnostics veteran with prior experience at Foundation Medicine, emphasized the shift toward precision medicine. He said MRD testing will help clinicians to treat the right patients at the right time, potentially reducing unnecessary treatments and improving outcomes.



Foresight is working to integrate MRD into biopharmaceutical trials, including the ALPHA3 study with Allogene, which targets large B-cell lymphoma. The trial uses MRD to detect residual disease in patients who appear to be in remission based on PET scans but may still harbor cancer cells.



“About 25% of those patients relapse,” Truesdell said. “If we can intervene earlier, we can aim to improve their chances of a cure.”



He also stressed the importance of partnerships with drug developers to build utility evidence from early-phase trials through commercialization.



Looking ahead, Truesdell urged pharma leaders to embrace MRD’s potential. “Imagine a time in the future where patients can get a blood test at home and know if they’re cured,” he said. “It’s better for outcomes, better for the system, and better for the patient.”