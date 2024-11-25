Fierce 50 Awards Gala Honors Innovators and Leaders in Biopharma and Healthcare

The annual Fierce 50 Gala is set to shine a spotlight on the life sciences industry's most transformative leaders, celebrating the innovators and visionaries making a profound impact across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare. These are the trailblazers who don’t just talk about the future of healthcare, they’re out there making it happen.



Beyond the titles and headlines, we’re celebrating the tangible impact these individuals and organizations are having on patients’ lives. From groundbreaking therapies to reimagined models of care, these leaders are on a mission to improve health outcomes across the globe.



On December 5th, we’ll celebrate this year’s honorees at the Lighthouse at Pier Sixty One in New York City. Alongside our celebration, we’ll hear from a selection of winners during our Fierce 50 panel, Beyond the Status Quo: Insights from the Fierce 50, featuring the following speakers:

Kimberly Seals Allers, Executive Director of Narrative Nation, Founder of Irth

Dr. Manica Balasegaram, Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership

Dr. Kevin Bennett, President of National Rural Health Association (NRHA), Director of the SC Center for Rural and Primary Healthcare

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, Founder and CEO, Your Local Epidemiologist

Dr. Peter Lee, President, Microsoft Research



Join us this December as we celebrate this year’s remarkable honorees. We look back on their past achievements while also looking ahead to discuss what’s next and the opportunities ahead.



For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Angelique Alcover at [email protected]