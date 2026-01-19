FDA Grants RMAT Designation to iRegene’s NouvNeu001, Cementing its Lead as the World’s First iPSC Therapy with Both FTD and RMAT Recognitions

Designation underscores the potential of this chemically induced, off-the-shelf cell therapy to address a high unmet need in Parkinson’s disease, following compelling Phase I clinical data



iRegene Therapeutics has reached a definitive regulatory turning point, securing the U.S. FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for its lead product, NouvNeu001, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD).



This milestone makes NouvNeu001 the first allogeneic iPSC-derived cell therapy globally to hold both FDA Fast Track Designation (FTD) and RMAT designations, following the FTD granted in August 2025. This "regulatory double-play" formally validates three key elements: iRegene’s promising clinical data, its innovative chemical induction platform, and the therapy’s potential to modify the course of Parkinson’s disease. It also provides an accelerated path to market, bridging the gap between compelling evidence and widespread patient access.



The RMAT designation is a special regulatory pathway established by the U.S. FDA under the 21st Century Cures Act. It is designed to accelerate the development and review of regenerative medicine therapies intended to treat, modify, reverse, or cure serious or life-threatening diseases. Products granted RMAT designation may receive benefits such as early, frequent, and close interaction with the FDA, as well as potential eligibility for accelerated approval pathways and priority review. This collaborative regulatory framework is expected to significantly shorten the timeline from clinical development to market, advancing iRegene’s mission to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.



Regulatory Validation of Clinical Efficacy



The FDA’s decision to grant RMAT status was driven by robust Phase I clinical data demonstrating that NouvNeu001 does more than manage symptoms—it has the potential to fundamentally modify the course of Parkinson's disease.



Significant Motor Improvement: In the low-dose cohort, patients experienced an average 30.6-point improvement (52.82%) in MDS-UPDRS Part III motor scores (OFF state) at 12 months. The high-dose cohort showed improvements of 23.3 points (OFF) and 9.67 points (ON) at 9 months.

In the low-dose cohort, patients experienced an average 30.6-point improvement (52.82%) in MDS-UPDRS Part III motor scores (OFF state) at 12 months. The high-dose cohort showed improvements of 23.3 points (OFF) and 9.67 points (ON) at 9 months. Sustained Benefit: Clinical improvements continued through 15 months post-treatment, suggesting successful long-term survival and maturation of the engrafted neurons.

Clinical improvements continued through 15 months post-treatment, suggesting successful long-term survival and maturation of the engrafted neurons. Expedited Timeline: RMAT status grants iRegene intensive and frequent interaction with the FDA and potential eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review, significantly shortening the development-to-market timeline.



Addressing a Fundamental Unmet Need in Parkinson’s Disease



Parkinson’s disease is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder globally. Existing therapies primarily focus on symptomatic relief or complication management, rather than modifying or reversing disease progression.



NouvNeu001 was developed to directly address this fundamental treatment gap. As an iPSC-derived, allogeneic dopaminergic progenitor cell therapy, it is designed to replace lost dopaminergic neurons, restore disrupted neural circuits, and enable patients to regain endogenous dopamine production. By targeting the root cause of neuronal degeneration, NouvNeu001 represents a first-in-class, disease-modifying approach with the potential to fundamentally change the PD treatment standard.



A Growing Pipeline: A Commitment to Patients Across Disease States



iRegene's vision extends beyond a single product. The company is committed to leveraging its unique "AI + Chemical Induction" platform to build a robust pipeline of universal iPSC-derived therapies for currently "incurable" diseases.



Building on the success of NouvNeu001, iRegene is advancing a growing pipeline featuring:



NouvNeu004 : Recently received I-III all-stage IND approval from the NMPA, making it the world's first cell therapy product for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and iRegene's third self-developed product to enter clinical trials.

: Recently received I-III all-stage IND approval from the NMPA, making it the world's first cell therapy product for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and iRegene's third self-developed product to enter clinical trials. NouvNeu003 : The company's second product targeting early-onset Parkinson's disease, which entered Phase I trials in December 2023.

: The company's second product targeting early-onset Parkinson's disease, which entered Phase I trials in December 2023. NouvSight001: A breakthrough ophthalmology product that was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. FDA in March 2024 for retinal degenerative diseases.



These expanding pipelines underscore iRegene's long-term commitment to patients and the company's confidence in its platform to generate a new generation of transformative therapies - bringing scalable, safe, and effective cell treatments to those who need them most.



About iRegene Therapeutics



Founded in 2017 by a team of international professionals, iRegene Therapeutics is the world’s earliest biotech to apply " Chemical induction" to precisely reprogram cell fate and optimize cellular functions for their innovative cell therapy products. Leveraging this breakthrough platform, iRegene has built a robust pipeline targeting currently "incurable" diseases including Parkinson's disease (PD) and blindness. As a leader in “chemical induction”, iRegene’s proprietary system enables the efficient easy generation of human specific cell types with high purity, and enhanced cellular functionality, pioneering the next generation of chemically derived cell therapies.