FDA Breakthrough Therapy and RMAT: Strategic Decisions That Can Accelerate Oncology Development

Breakthrough Therapy and RMAT designations can be powerful accelerators in oncology development, but their value depends on more than eligibility alone. In this episode of The Top Line, Stephanie Butler speaks with Sheila Plant, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Allucent, about how sponsors can evaluate which pathway best aligns with their science, evidence package and development goals.

Plant explains that while both designations offer similar benefits, they are grounded in different evidentiary expectations. Breakthrough Therapy requires preliminary clinical evidence demonstrating substantial improvement over existing therapies, while RMAT is available for regenerative medicine therapies and focuses on clinical evidence showing the potential to address unmet medical needs, and may be supported by earlier-stage clinical evidence. She also points to common missteps, including moving too early without a sufficiently robust data package or failing to account for manufacturing readiness.

The discussion underscores why regulatory strategy must be built into development planning from the start. Decisions around endpoint selection, patient selection, and Phase I and II trial structure can influence whether a program is positioned to take full advantage of an expedited pathway. Plant also cautions that manufacturing, validation and analytical readiness must keep pace with accelerated clinical timelines. Once a designation is granted, sponsors gain increased collaboration with the FDA, creating opportunities for more real-time feedback and potentially faster development timelines.

For sponsors pursuing RMAT, Breakthrough Therapy or both, the central takeaway is clear: expedited designations do not accelerate development in isolation. They create opportunity, but outcomes depend on how effectively sponsors plan for, secure and leverage them.