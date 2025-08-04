Experts highlight how CRO-site partnerships advance phase III CV trials



Click here to access the full interview



Cardiovascular outcome trials, or CVOTs, are among the most complex and costly studies in clinical research. In a recent interview, Dr. Peter Alfinito of Fortrea and Dr. Michael Koren of Flourish Research discussed how collaboration between clinical research organizations and sites is key to overcoming common challenges. Koren, a cardiologist and experienced investigator, pointed to difficulties U.S. sites face in patient recruitment and data collection. He emphasized that strong, consistent relationships—like those with Fortrea—help drive success in large-scale studies.



Fortrea’s site-first model aims to ease operational burdens through tools like startup navigators, a site advisory board and centralized digital platforms. Alfinito also highlighted new patient engagement tactics, including avatar-based mobile apps that use gamification to improve retention. The conversation underscored that meaningful collaborations, early protocol input and shared goals between sites and CROs can speed up startup, improve recruitment and boost overall trial performance. Watch the full interview to learn more.