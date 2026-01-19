ExamOne executive details how mobile phlebotomy is reshaping clinical research



Mobile phlebotomy is playing a growing role in clinical research as trial sponsors turn to at-home services to improve access and reduce patient burden, said Gene Stegeman, director of health and life sciences at ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics company. In an interview with Fierce Biotech’s Chris Hayden, Stegeman explained that mobile phlebotomists do far more than draw blood. They collect multiple types of biospecimens, perform physical measurements and run procedures such as ECGs and spirometry inside homes—offering patients a more convenient alternative to clinic visits.



Stegeman said demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when site closures stalled studies and exposed the limits of traditional trial models. Today, decentralized and hybrid approaches allow sponsors to reach more diverse and rural populations, improve trial retention and streamline data collection.



ExamOne, which operates a nationwide network of 5,000 phlebotomists, conducts about 1.4 million in-home collections each year. Stegeman discusses the operational details, training protocols and logistical work required to support these programs—insights viewers can hear more about in the full video interview.