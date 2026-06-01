Entry Japan with Clarity, Execute with Confidence

◆ Unmet Medical Needs



Japan’s “drug lag” and “drug loss” are recognized as critical challenges for healthcare policy and the pharmaceutical industry. Innovative medicines already approved and used in Europe and the United States can take substantial time to obtain approval in Japan, or may not be introduced at all, limiting patient access to appropriate treatments.



Drug loss is increasingly understood not as a failure of the regulatory approval system itself, but as a shortage of the design and operational frameworks needed to implement medicines in the Japanese market. Japan-specific regulatory requirements, the burden of building development and supply infrastructures, and an unclear path to commercialization can lead companies, even those successful in the United States and Europe, to deprioritize Japan.



These challenges require a comprehensive approach that rethinks the entire market entry process, including all aspects associated with development, approval, commercialization, stable supply, and clinical adoption.



PATH-Solution addresses these challenges by starting with how treatments can be realistically delivered to patients and providing end-to-end assistance to designing and establishing a feasible pathway for market entry into Japan.



◆ Entering the Japanese Market



Japan is strategically important, with advanced medical expertise and one of the world’s largest healthcare markets. Yet even globally innovative therapies face substantial barriers to entry.



For overseas biopharmaceutical companies, particularly emerging and startup enterprises, the difficulty is not scientific capability but the need to advance regulatory compliance, engage the right local partners, and establish development, supply, and commercialization operations in parallel. These elements are interdependent, and decisions in one area materially affect the others.



Market entry is often treated as “obtaining regulatory approval.” However, without stable supply chains and operational structures after approval, meaningful patient access is not achieved. PATH-Solution therefore positions market entry into Japan as a comprehensive process to build a sustainable, long-term business foundation.



Accordingly, PATH-Solution provides execution-oriented support from the earliest planning stages, aligning regulatory, operational, and commercial considerations from the outset.



◆ What is PATH-Solution?



PATH-Solution is founded on patient access as its central guiding principle. We prioritize developing strategies that are demonstrably effective, operationally feasible, and sustainable in the Japanese market..



From feasibility assessments through regulatory approval, market launch, supply establishment, and post-launch operations, we support balanced decision-making that integrates speed, quality, and reliability to deliver treatments.



PATH-Solution is a flexible platform tailored to each project, ranging from focused regulatory strategy support to comprehensive, end-to-end programs covering market entry and implementation in Japan.



● Market Entry and Regulatory Strategy Support



Executable approval strategies reflecting Japan-specific requirements, including the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act (PMD Act), while aligned with global development plans.



● Integrated Value Chain Support



A unified structure across development, manufacturing readiness, packaging, quality, and logistics, designed with post-launch operations in mind.



● Operational Expertise and Execution Resources



Execution models designed collaboratively based on product characteristics, risk profiles, and investment capacity.



◆ From Strategy to Supply



A major risk in entering the Japanese market is the gap between planning and execution. PATH‑Solution integrates strategy with execution and structures the full process—from development support through supply and post-launch operations—within a supply chain–oriented framework.



Working with domestic and international partners, we translate planning decisions into executable actions, reduce uncertainty, and support sustainable implementation in Japan.



In practice, PATH‑Solution manages four key risk areas:



● Clarity around Regulatory Requirements and Pathways: translating complex requirements into executable plans



● Partner Design: defining roles and accountability while combining required functions



● Investment Transparency: identifying cost drivers and trade‑offs early



● Operational Readiness: embedding stable supply and quality from the outset



Organizing these elements early improves transparency and predictability in decision‑making.



◆ Conclusion



Entering the Japanese market is complex, but with the right strategy, the right partner and focused execution, it can generate substantial and enduring value for patients and pharmaceutical companies.



The Alfresa Group drives this execution. Through pharmaceutical distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare-related services, Alfresa has built a practical understanding of Japan’s regulatory environment, clinical practice settings, and requirements for quality and stable supply, as well as extensive experience in delivering medicines to patients reliably and consistently.



As a bridge between global partners and the Japanese market, we transform strategic design and planning into practical, executable reality.



For organizations considering entry into Japan, including those that have previously withdrawn or deferred, we invite you to reexamine the potential of Japan through PATH-Solution. Together, we will design an optimal pathway to the Japanese market that is both practical and realistic. The five individuals featured here, together with many other dedicated colleagues, look forward to hearing from you through our website.