The Disposable Blind Spot: Is Your Risk Strategy Keeping Pace with Single-Use Tech?

Single-use technologies (SUT) are well-suited for modular production environments and represent a valuable solution in today’s ever-evolving biologics development landscape. Though SUTs have been increasingly adopted across various applications, their use requires thorough risk assessment to identify, address, and minimize any issues that may arise during manufacturing and transport.



Conducting a comprehensive risk assessment that is tailored to each phase of the project — clinical, process qualification, and commercial—is essential to fully understand and manage the impact of SUTs at every stage of the process, thereby ensuring their optimal value for unique molecules and manufacturing strategies.



Given the unique considerations associated with disposable systems, such as material compatibility, E&L, and supply chain dependencies, comprehensive risk assessment is not just a formality but a strategic imperative. To meet these demands, some CDMOs apply a tiered, multi-stage risk assessment model across development milestones, ensuring that potential risks are identified early and refined through each phase of the process lifecycle.



Tiered Risk Management Strategies



Effective risk management begins at the earliest stages of process integration and continues through to commercialization. Key foundational steps include thorough facility fit evaluations and supplier qualification processes to verify that components meet necessary performance and compliance standards. However, the cornerstone of an effective risk strategy lies in the implementation of a structured, stage-gated assessment model.



This model typically involves multiple formal risk assessments tailored to different phases of the process life cycle. For example, AGC Biologics employs a three-tiered risk assessment strategy, conducting structured evaluations at key points: prior to process characterization, post-characterization, and before process performance qualification (PPQ), and again after PPQ before commercialization. This approach helps ensure that risk management evolves alongside process understanding and regulatory demands