Delivering the Future of Radiopharmaceuticals with Precision

Radiopharmaceuticals are transforming modern medicine, while simultaneously intensifying the pressures on pharmaceutical supply chains. As the world accelerates toward more personalized medicine, these powerful compounds, blending radioactive isotopes with precision-targeting molecules, are becoming indispensable in diagnosing and treating life-threatening conditions like cancer and heart disease.



With over 50M nuclear medicine procedures performed annually, the demand for radioisotopes is surging, fueled by rising rates of chronic illnesses and an aging global population. The successful integration of radiopharmaceuticals into mainstream healthcare requires a paradigm shift towards precision logistics – purpose-built for speed, security and reliability to ensure time-critical, life-impacting therapies reach patients precisely when and where they are needed most.



The High-Stakes World of Radiopharma Logistics



Radiopharmaceuticals aren’t just another class of drugs, as transport demands minute-by-minute coordination between manufacturers, nuclear pharmacies, logistics teams and clinical sites. Success hinges on seamless synchronization — not as isolated vendors, but as integrated partners aligned with the patient care continuum. Their radioactive nature, short half-lives and patient-specific dosages introduce an entirely different level of complexity. Unlike traditional medicines, time is a limiting factor - delays can degrade efficacy, cause product loss, and most critically, delay vital patient care. Consider Fluorine-18, a key isotope in PET imaging, with a half-life of just 110 minutes. From synthesis to administration, the logistical challenge is equivalent to racing against a melting ice cube, and there is no room for error.



We’ve demonstrated this on a global stage. In one standout operation, Marken transported two radiopharma shipments from Germany to the U.S. in under 24 hours, navigating labor strikes, cross-border regulatory hurdles and multiple time zones with zero compromise on safety or efficacy.



The Power of Precision: Delivering a Strategic Advantage



Marken’s integrated precision logistics network ensures safe, rapid and compliant access to nuclear medicines worldwide. Our Advanced Therapy Logistics division unites a global team of experts and resources focused on redundancy, scalability and quality excellence.



24/7 Radiopharma Control Towers provide real-time visibility, proactive risk management and cold chain integrity from origin to administration. Our exclusive access to UPS Airlines, in-network charters and flexible, multi-modal service options enables Marken to respond with agility, adapt quickly and scale rapidly - minimizing potential disruptions and maintaining continuity for our clients. With a legacy in radiopharma spanning back to 1997, backed by deep industry trust and regulatory expertise – Marken empowers pharmaceutical innovators with a true competitive edge for their high-valuable, irreplaceable therapies.



The “last mile” is often the most critical. Marken’s just-in-time model bypasses traditional loading docks, placing therapies directly into the hands of authorized clinicians or trained medical staff – ensuring immediate administration at peak potency.



The Rapid Rise of Personalized Nuclear Medicine



The emergence of theranostics, where the same targeting molecule is linked to different isotopes for both diagnostic imaging and targeted therapy, further amplifies the need for precision logistics. Each isotope may require unique handling, timing and tracking protocols.



Marken leverages advanced digital twin technologies, predictive analytics, automation, robotics and blockchain to simulate and optimize every link in the supply chain. These tools enable live risk mitigation and optimization, ensuring each shipment is tailored to specific needs.



The High-Stakes Future Personalized Healthcare



The global nuclear medicine market is projected to soar from $11.77B in 2025 to over $42B by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.9%. With commercialization of more therapies on the horizon, radiopharmaceuticals will transition from specialty treatments to foundational care options. This growth will bring an exponential rise in shipment volume, tighter timelines and increasing operational complexity for all stakeholders across the supply chain.



As a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and nuclear medicine innovators, Marken understands that in radiopharma, there are no second chances. The future of these transformative therapies depends on the logistics that deliver them with absolute precision - from discovery to doorstep.