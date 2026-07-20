De-Risking a Rare Disease Launch Starts with Precision

Commercializing a rare disease therapy is both a meaningful opportunity to change the future for underserved patients—with 95% of rare diseases lacking an FDA-approved therapy¹—and a high-risk, high-reward investment for pharmaceutical manufacturers. The rare patient population is small by definition, the regulatory path can be unforgiving, and the tension between success and failure continues long after FDA approval.



Capturing opportunity depends on how effectively manufacturers and their partners help rare disease patients access therapy, navigate complexity, and remain supported throughout the treatment journey. Designing around the patient is not separate from protecting value—it is how manufacturers reduce avoidable risks and help ensure that the full clinical and long-term value of a therapy can be realized.



Rare patients live with ongoing risks



On average, rare disease patients are misdiagnosed three times and see five physicians before receiving the correct diagnosis2. For one family, that meant losing a child before they knew the name of the disease and carrying a subsequent pregnancy with both hope and uncertainty. When their baby was born, he required an immediate, coordinated intervention to begin therapy without delay.



Even with an approved treatment available, the risks did not disappear. As the family prepared to leave the hospital, they faced a new fear: whether access to life-sustaining therapy would continue beyond the inpatient setting. After weeks of negotiations, their insurance company approved in-home access. Yet this experience underscores the common reality of long diagnostic pathways and complex prior authorization (PA) requirements for people living with rare diseases.



Risk thrives in fragmentation



Rare disease care relies on careful orchestration of interdependent stakeholders. Scale-based pharmacy models often distribute coordination across disconnected teams and systems, increasing the likelihood of delays, miscommunication, and patient drop-off. When coordination breaks down, fragmentation shifts the burden to those least equipped to manage—usually patients and their caregivers.



Insights from a 2026 PANTHERx® Rare and Morning Consult survey capturing the experience of rare disease patients supported by a dozen specialty pharmacies (SPs) reinforce this reality. Among rare disease stakeholders, 68% reported waiting for updates at critical moments of care.3



When coordination isn’t happening, its absence is felt quickly. Industry data show that only 61% of specialty prescriptions are approved and filled. Among those who started, the majority didn’t remain on treatment after a year.4 As these data show, many patients fall through the cracks.



Rare Pharmacy can help reduce manufacturers’ risks



When confronted with the risks of rare disease commercialization, some manufacturers rely on traditional SPs with experience dispensing thousands of therapies. However, models built for scale aren’t equipped for the realities of rare diseases, where precision is paramount.



Rare Pharmacy is not simply specialty pharmacy serving rare disease patients. It is a unique model designed around the demands of rare and orphan conditions. This specialization is necessary because these patients often:

Face a prolonged diagnostic odyssey where providers are unfamiliar with their disease state.

Represent tiny and extremely heterogeneous patient populations with limited clinical trial or real-world data.

Have genetic, chronic, or debilitating conditions where the consequences of a missed dose can be significant.

May require precision logistics, intricate titration, safety monitoring, and laboratory assessments.

Encounter demanding access pathways with detailed PAs that are clinically complex and frequently challenged.



The intricacies of each patient’s individual journey, coupled with limited therapeutic alternatives, often leaves little margin for error. With the FDA exploring new pathways to potentially move therapies toward approval faster, improved outcomes hinge on highly customized program design and ongoing adaptation to the lived experience of patients.



Rare Pharmacy is designed to actively manage variability and risk through specific disease state and therapeutic journey expertise, adaptive workflows, dedicated coordination, individualized patient support, and continuous partnership with manufacturers to help maximize patient outcomes and satisfaction.



Specialized rare disease accreditations can also mitigate risks for manufacturers by enforcing strict supply chain security, standardizing clinical protocols, and ensuring regulatory compliance. PANTHERx was the first national pharmacy to achieve dual accreditations in rare disease from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC).



With coordination intentionally embedded into the care model, the patient experience can become more satisfying, predictable, and sustainable. We measure the impact operationally and clinically. For example, 95% of PANTHERx patients report having no unresolved medication-related barriers during annual assessment.5



Risks evolve from launch through lifecycle management



Risks during drug development do not disappear at FDA approval; they simply evolve. Real-world performance must continuously validate the clinical promise and health economic benefits that earned approval and coverage in the first place.



Manufacturers who invest in the right partnerships, data infrastructure, access discussions, and patient engagement plans well before launch can proactively mitigate the risks in rare disease launches. And an experienced Rare Pharmacy like PANTHERx can help identify and manage risks during each phase of a therapy’s lifecycle.



Endnotes

1 Rare Diseases Fact Sheet. National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), NIH. 2023.

2 Moving Past Misdiagnosis: The Value of a Genetic Evaluation. SequenceMD. 2023.

3 The State of Rare Disease Care: Stakeholders Identify a Clear Path to Faster, More Personalized Care. PANTHERx Rare and Morning Consult. February 2026.

4 Half of Novel Specialty Prescriptions Go Unfilled. Spec Phar Continuum. April 10, 2025.

5 Program Evaluation Report. PANTHERx Rare. 2025.