Cloud-Based Technology Supports Complex Supply Chains

In today’s fiercely competitive biotech industry, managing tight margins and evolving regulatory environments present major challenges. Add increased risks from geopolitical tensions, growing expectations around sustainability and global pandemics, and keeping an eye on the big picture becomes almost an impossible task. Companies of all sizes constantly seek ways to innovate and modernize their supply chains while strengthening safety and quality, adhering to mandatory regulations and audits, and reducing operational costs. Businesses in the biotech and biosolutions supply chain that embrace groundbreaking technology and digital solutions are not only able to adapt to more revolutionary practices but also benefit from increased profits and growth.



As resilient supply chains become more crucial than ever, NSF TraQtion offers a trusted, cloud-based software solution that allows companies to confidently manage complex and critical data.



Going Digital with Supplier Requirements



NSFTraQtion reduces administrative overhead with proactive supplier management by directing suppliers to use an online portal to register, upload documents, complete questionnaires and communicate with businesses. By implementing digital solutions, suppliers can also gain access to intelligent compliance engines that detect potential issues by comparing supplier information against company requirements. This data can be used to assess risks and analyze trends and performance of suppliers so businesses can prioritize continuous improvements, allocate resources to the appropriate sectors, and make data-driven decisions.



Additionally, supplier portals aid in supplier-business collaboration and allow for improved communication and consistency among assessors, as well as provide access to historical documents and information. Companies transitioning to more sophisticated digital supplier management tools will likely notice a reduction in data errors and misinterpretation of requirements.



Cloud-Based Quality and Compliance



We know that supply chain management is critical to the success of businesses across the biotech industry. That’s why TraQtion was developed – to help organizations maintain higher levels of safety and quality compliance and to provide a vital digital tool for businesses looking to improve and adapt their supply chain activities to the latest industry standards.



NSF TraQtion’s modular-based offerings include Supplier and Compliance Management, Product Specification Management, Corporate and Supply Chain Sustainability Management, Audit and Assessment Management, Complaints and Issues Management, and Artwork Management. The software is a leading example of how a cloud-based program can aggregate multiple supply chain processes into a single platform.



Critical to the biotech industry is the capability to identify sources for all ingredients in a recipe or formulation, minimize the impact of recalls, stay on top of corrective actions and identify recurring actions to mitigate risks.



Centralized digital software also enables easy storytelling for businesses utilizing its various capabilities, from artwork to sustainability reporting, leading to the development of a confident brand identity that can adapt to changing regulations. Modular-based solutions are versatile and cost-effective; companies simply choose which module offerings fit their business needs and have the option to add additional offerings as applicable.



Cloud-based solutions also expedite data, documents and records collection in real-time during audits and assessments, allowing for effortless delivery when program documentation is requested or required. With live synchronization of information, cloud-based technologies enable results to be shared among users both on-site and around the globe. It also provides users with a collation of assessment results and corrective action responses vital to decision-making and review processes.



Protecting Supplier and Client Data



Critically, while adopting cloud-based or digital solutions is pivotal, safeguarding data is paramount. The escalating threat of data breaches underscores the need for stringent security measures. A data breach, especially in a global organization, can result in devastating and costly consequences.



NSF TraQtion is certified to ISO/IEC 27001, an international standard developed for information security management systems. Platforms with this high-security certification provide assurance against data loss, firewalls, and virus and malware protection. Additionally, a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PSI-DSS) compliant software ensures data confidentiality, integrity and availability are never at risk.



We Manage NSF TraQtion So You Don’t Have To



NSF takes care of the hosting, administration, security and continuous improvements of TraQtion so you can focus on your day job. Even better, there are no software licenses, hardware or IT administration resources required. License and maintenance costs are shared by all customers that use the multi-tenant cloud platform. We don’t count seats and we allow you to pay-to-use the software for a set period. Your team and suppliers have access to technical application support included in your subscription to simplify budgeting.



Safeguarding in Today’s Environment



As the pharmaceutical world adapts to new regulations, technology innovations, and supply chain risks, we must protect every facet of operations, from prevention to cybersecurity, with the collective goal of protecting patients. Utilizing NSF TraQtion simplifies historically complicated supply chain processes and reduces the risk of errors in supplier management.



Patient safety and brand reputation mean more now than ever before. Protect them both with NSF TraQtion.