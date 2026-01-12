China’s biotech moment goes global, Zai Lab exec says

China has moved from a fast-following biotech market to a source of globally competitive innovation, according to Josh Smiley, president and chief operating officer of Zai Lab. Speaking on The Top Line podcast, Smiley traces the country’s evolution over the past two decades, pointing to regulatory harmonization, expanded national insurance coverage and deepening R&D capabilities as key drivers. He said the most recent wave of Chinese biotechs is no longer focused solely on domestic opportunities but on developing first- or best-in-class medicines that can compete worldwide, particularly in oncology and immunology.

Smiley also details how Zai Lab blends China’s development speed capabilities with global clinical and regulatory standards, a model he says has helped accelerate programs such as zoci, Zai’s DLL3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate for small cell lung cancer into late-stage trials. As China-sourced deals now account for a growing share of global biotech partnerships, Smiley argues companies that integrate China early — without treating it as a standalone market — will have a strategic edge. The conversation offers a candid look at what’s next for Zai Lab and why China’s expanding role in drug innovation is likely to reshape the global pipeline for years to come.