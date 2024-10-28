Carl Sailer on AI, market trends, and strategic planning in biotech

Carl Sailer is Vice President of Full Service Solutions at Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization providing clinical development and commercialization services.



In this conversation with Fierce Biotech, we explore the ever-evolving biotech landscape. Chiefly, Sailer highlights the transformative impact of AI and machine learning in drug development, a trend which, he believes, can potentially double approval rates while reducing costs and time-to-market.



Sailer also outlines some key success factors for biotech companies moving forwards. Here, he emphasizes the importance of leveraging AI for efficient drug development, adapting to tighter financial markets, and integrating commercial insights early in the clinical process.



In addition, Sailer addresses challenges faced by new product planners, advocating for strategic optionality and early preparation. This is where his "credible threat" approach comes in, a strategy which can significantly enhance a company's position in licensing negotiations and market valuations.



Don't miss Sailer’s candid discussion on common industry pitfalls, particularly the tendency of science-focused teams to overlook crucial market factors. His insights offer valuable guidance for biotech firms aiming to balance scientific innovation with commercial viability in an increasingly competitive landscape.



Listen to the full discussion today!