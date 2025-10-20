Bringing clinical trials to the community: a new model for precision enrollment

In the world of clinical trials, patient recruitment is an ongoing challenge. Despite technological advancements, sponsors often struggle to meet enrollment timelines or recruit patients, leading to delays and increased costs.[i]



Enrolling patients into studies with biomarker-based eligibility requirements, such as oncology trials, is especially challenging. Inadequate medical records, broad participant filters and limited access to biospecimen collection often prevent studies from identifying eligible patients. At the same time, lack of awareness — particularly in underrepresented communities — means many patients never know they might qualify. Together, these barriers drive trial delays, high dropout rates and declining participation.



By embedding clinical trials into its offerings for customers, Walgreens is changing this story — delivering more precise, accessible and convenient trials rooted in communities.



Leveraging pharmacy insights to quickly identify eligible participants, Walgreens is streamlining recruitment and improving study matches. After identification, participants move into the pre-screening phase, followed by biospecimen collection and lab confirmation of eligibility. Depending on the program, Walgreens may serve directly as a trial site or connect participants to local trial centers. This model has demonstrated effectiveness in communities historically underrepresented in research, where access to care is limited and trust in the healthcare system is fragile.



A community-based approach



Integrating technology with Walgreens clinical infrastructure enables a hybrid trial model that expands patient access, improves data collection and accelerates studies for biopharma partners. Flexible options for sample collection — at home, in local labs or at Walgreens locations — make participation easier.

In-store setup: Walgreens Clinical Trial sites are community-based research centers located inside or adjacent to their stores. These sites allow participants to access necessary in-person research interventions at convenient locations — often the same places they already visit for shopping or pharmacy services.

A mix of on-site visits and remote interactions, supported by advanced technology platforms provided by experts in the technology industry. This blend ensures that each clinical trial can be tailored to meet its unique requirements while maximizing participant accessibility and engagement. Virtual/on-demand setup: A fully virtual model allows complete flexibility in clinical trial recruitment, and participants engage in studies from wherever best suits their needs and the study design. This model is supported by a robust infrastructure that includes telemedicine capabilities, remote monitoring technologies and digital consent processes, all integrated into an online workflow that protects the participants’ time and privacy.



For patients, the impact is clear. One Walgreens oncology patient shared they previously had to travel nearly 500 miles every two weeks just to complete a routine blood test in order to remain in a clinical study. Today, Walgreens supports trial sponsors by adapting biospecimen collection to local sites, helping patients stay enrolled.



“When essential testing in trials is conducted through the same trusted pharmacies people already visit, we help close the last mile of access,” says John Campbell, head of trial conduct at Walgreens. “By bringing clinical research into local pharmacies, Walgreens is making participation convenient and accessible for our patients in communities across the country,” says Campbell.



Walgreens strategy in action



Reaching the right patients can determine whether a study succeeds or stalls. In a recent early colorectal cancer detection study with a diagnostics company, Walgreens combined precision outreach with accessible biospecimen collection methods to enroll over 750 participants nationwide. They achieved a 91.5% success rate for scheduled blood draws and 92% rate for medical records retrieval. This community model eased site burden, optimized resources and delivered a highly enriched patient population.



“Because we’re drawing from real-world pharmacy data, we’re able to match studies with highly qualified participants and improve overall trial quality,” says Lindsay McIntire, head of patient research access operations at Walgreens Clinical Trials.



Transforming trials together



Looking to the future, Walgreens is committed to strengthening partnerships across the clinical research ecosystem — including pharmaceutical companies, technology providers and community organizations. Together, these collaborations reimagine how trials are designed and delivered, making participation simpler and more inclusive.



Through real-world evidence and success stories, Walgreens Clinical Trials is showcasing a novel model that brings research into everyday community settings, reduces barriers for patients and accelerates outcomes for partners.



For more information about Walgreens Clinical Trials visit: Here