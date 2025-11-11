Bluenote CEO: AI can cut drug development time, restore scientific focus

Fatima Sabar, CEO and co-founder of Bluenote, says artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize drug development by reducing administrative burdens and allowing scientists to focus on innovation.

Speaking at the Fierce Biotech Week conference, Sabar described Bluenote’s AI platform as a tool that streamlines documentation for pharmaceutical companies, enabling faster delivery of life-saving therapies. “We’re giving brilliant scientists back time to do the hard thinking,” she said.

Sabar, whose background includes biomedical research and a stint at Color Health, emphasized the importance of pairing deep technical expertise with life sciences knowledge. Bluenote’s team includes veterans from Google, Twitter and major pharma firms like Pfizer and Amgen.

The company’s hybrid system combines generative AI with deterministic logic to ensure accuracy in regulatory submissions. “We’ve built guardrails to prevent hallucinations,” Sabar said, referencing AI’s tendency to fabricate information. Instead, Bluenote flags missing data for human review, maintaining trust and traceability.

Beyond documentation, Sabar envisions AI transforming clinical trial recruitment and patient engagement. She described future AI agents capable of dynamic conversations, multilingual support and real-time health data integration.

Despite the industry’s cautious approach, Sabar urged executives to embrace change. “Processes were designed in a pre-AI era,” she said. “Now is the time to dream.”

Her advice to life sciences leaders: choose AI partners who innovate rapidly. “If your partner isn’t advancing at the pace of the technology, you’ll get left behind.”

Bluenote aims to become the operating system for drug development, tackling bottlenecks workflow by workflow. “Ultimately, patients will benefit,” Sabar said.