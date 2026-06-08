Biotech value creation at an inflection point

Innovation in life sciences has never been more exciting, but the bar for success is higher than ever. In this executive interview, John Westwood, Senior Vice President, Strategy Consulting at Lumanity, explains how advances in science are colliding with tighter capital, higher evidence standards, and growing policy uncertainty. The result: biotech companies must operate differently than they did just a few years ago.

Westwood emphasizes that value is no longer created by simply reaching the next clinical milestone. Instead, leaders must think holistically with a full value lens, shaping programs from the outset around a crisp value proposition, fit-for-purpose evidence strategy, and a long-term plan for commercialization and partnering. That means integrating unmet patient needs, payer expectations, regulatory considerations, and portfolio trade-offs early, and understanding how each decision impacts enterprise value.

He also introduces Lumanity’s concept of “value inflection points,” decision gates where leaders must determine whether to fund, partner, pivot, or stop an asset. Treating these moments as investment decisions (not box-checking milestones) enables earlier, more disciplined choices and improves the odds of building assets that are truly investible and partner‑ready.

As industry leaders assess the future of their portfolios and assets, Westwood’s advice is clear: formalize the tough, value-defining questions early and make them part of how you operate. Put the answers into a decision-ready plan that evolves with science and the market and revisit it at every inflection point. That discipline helps teams make sharper choices sooner and bring the right assets to market.