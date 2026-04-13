Biotech Giants and Investors Gather to Solve the Commercialisation Puzzle This May in Hong Kong

Biotech executives, investors, and R&D leaders all face the same burning question in 2026: How do we scale breakthroughs from the lab to the global market without getting stuck in commercial bottlenecks? The answer awaits this May at the Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), held 11-12 May in Hong Kong.



Jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council under the theme “Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs,” ASGH is not just another academic conference. It is a high-impact, deal-driven nexus designed to bridge cutting-edge science with frictionless commercial pathways across AI, advanced therapeutics, the rapidly accelerating silver economy, and beyond.



Strengthening Global Collaboration for Future Pandemic Preparedness



The next pandemic is not a case of if, but when. It has exposed the critical need for an agile and coordinated response framework. Leading voices such as Prof Ibrahim Abubakar (UCL) will convene at the plenary session “Strengthening Pandemic Preparedness through Global Collaboration” to explore how real-time data sharing and early-warning technologies can reinforce health system resilience and ensure equitable access to countermeasures in the next crisis.



Capitalising on China’s Strategic 15th Five-Year Plan



For global investors, the timing of ASGH 2026 is strategic. As China launches its 15th Five-Year Plan, the world’s second-largest healthcare market is prioritising biomanufacturing to accelerate innovation. This national blueprint opens significant doors for foreign firms to integrate into China's massive clinical and commercial ecosystem. ASGH serves as the critical gateway for international stakeholders to navigate these regulatory shifts and secure first-mover advantages in this high-growth era.



Solving the Execution Crisis as AI Moves into the Clinic



The debate over whether AI works in healthcare is over. The real battle in 2026 is execution. The immediate challenge for biotech leaders is moving from experimental models to clinical validation and system-wide deployment.



At the session, “Transforming Healthcare through Digital Health & AI Innovations,” you won’t just hear about future possibilities. Industry pioneers from Healthtech Finland, Xunfei Healthcare, and Heidi Health will explore how to build trustworthy AI, navigate privacy-preserving data collaboration, and design sustainable business models that deliver measurable outcomes.



Complementing this, the session “Reshaping Tomorrow’s Healthcare: Advances in Medical Robotics and Devices” will feature experts from Atmo Biosciences, Precision Robotics Research Institute, and Meta Biomed, exploring how robotics and devices can transform care quality, workforce productivity, and patient experience worldwide.



Cracking the Scale for Advanced Therapeutics



The cell and gene therapy (CGT) pipeline is booming. ASGH’s “Charting the Future: A New Era in Gene and Cell Therapies” session will bring global leaders from XellSmart, A*STAR, and GenEditBio under one roof. These distinguished voices from academia, biotech, clinical research, and investment will share their forward‑looking view of the scientific, clinical, and commercial milestones shaping the future of CGT worldwide.



Following this, the session “From Detection to Cure: Accelerating Innovations for Rare Diseases” explores breakthrough innovations in early detection and therapeutic development that are reshaping the rare disease landscape, drawing on insights from experts at Kulia Labs, Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility, and HKU.



Turning Global Demographic Pressures into Biotech Profits



Global ageing is creating one of the largest addressable markets in healthcare. By 2050, the global population aged 60 and older will hit 2.1 billion. In China alone, the silver economy is projected to skyrocket to RMB 30 trillion by 2035.



The session “Unlocking Growth in Silver Health: From Precision Medicine to Smart Ageing Innovations” moves beyond abstract longevity concepts. Featuring global heavyweights like Ir Prof Christopher Chao (PolyU), Prof Alex Mihailidis (University of Toronto / AGE-WELL), and Bernard Gilly (BrainEver), this panel will highlight practical pathways and cross-sector partnerships that translate longevity science into sustainable commercial value.



Come for the Insights



Beyond these focused tracks, the summit's broader programme features an exceptional lineup of global visionaries, including Sir Jonathan Symonds (GSK), Dr James Xue (CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc), Dr Mehmood Khan (The Hevolution Foundation), Nobel Prize Laureate, and more.



Stay for the Deals



ASGH does not just predict the future of biotech. It actively funds and builds it. Beyond the panel discussions, the summit provides immediate business value by connecting capital directly with innovation on the spot.



Participants gain exclusive access to hundreds of high-intent, targeted one-to-one investor-project meetings through ASGH Deal-making. Simultaneously, the ASGH Business Hub and InnoHealth Showcase feature over 170 exhibitors primed for investment and partnership.



To complete the experience, curated site visits to Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area biomedical clusters allow participants to assess the region's world-class infrastructure firsthand.



For biotech professionals looking to de-risk their platforms, scale assets, or secure capital, ASGH 2026 is where global deals get done.



Register today and secure your place among the leaders shaping the future of healthcare.



Asia Summit on Global Health



11-12 May 2026 | Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre



www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com