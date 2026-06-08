Biopharma moves to reduce development risk earlier than ever

The biopharma operating model has shifted. In this executive conversation, Parexel leaders discuss how tighter capital markets, rising development costs and higher investor expectations are pushing companies to make tougher decisions earlier in development. Strong biology alone is no longer enough. Companies now need early, cross-functional planning that brings together science, clinical strategy, regulatory planning and manufacturing from the start.



The discussion examines how personalized medicines and cell and gene therapies are raising the bar for evidence generation, asset positioning and manufacturing readiness. With investors increasingly focused on clinical data, sponsors must be ready for success earlier, sometimes as early as Phase 1, while also managing complex regulatory and operational demands. Early engagement with regulators, phase-appropriate strategies and realistic planning for manufacturing capacity emerge as key ways to reduce risk.



Looking ahead, the executives say competitive advantage will go to organizations that make faster, better decisions. That means aligning teams early, answering the toughest regulatory and market questions first, and using AI thoughtfully to support insight generation and real-time iteration. In a constrained environment, reducing risk early is not optional. It is essential.