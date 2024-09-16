Beyond data: Humanizing clinical research with Avacare

Navigating today’s rapidly evolving clinical trial landscape can be tough. With intricate protocols and shifting regulatory demands, it’s more difficult than ever to find and keep participants, as well as gather reliable data. According to the Bain Clinical Trials Voice of Customer Survey, 2022, 56% of sites say trials are more complex than just three years ago[1]. An average trial now has 50 eligibility criteria, and the average number of endpoints has increasing by 86%[2]. These complexities and challenges demand a site network partner who not only comprehends the intricacies of modern clinical trials, but also shares a commitment to advancing healthcare.



Who is Avacare?

Avacare Clinical Research Network is a reliable and efficient network of sites that forges trusting partnerships with sponsors, CROs, and patients to navigate the complexities of clinical research. By accelerating timelines and ensuring data quality amidst changing regulatory requirements, trials can run smoothly, meet all standards and GCP compliance, and embrace diversity.

Avacare has over 40 geographically diverse research sites in the U.S., and access to over 3.5 million patients across our network. With over 25 years of experience, Avacare is a truly centralized clinical research site network, connecting strategically placed sites, best-in-class resources, and highly committed specialists working seamlessly in tandem using a shared, common platform. Empowered by an unsurpassed breadth and granularity of data and insights, Avacare will help accelerate and streamline recruitment, site startup, and trial conduct with uncompromising quality control and efficiency.

Rapid, data-driven feasibility, startup and recruitment

There are so many hurdles encountered in recruitment and retention of patients in trials, and 80% of sponsors say they aren’t meeting their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals.[3] Avacare’s data-driven feasibility analysis draws upon 3.5 million patients in the U.S. The site intelligence team taps into powerful, EMR data that provides exceptional breadth and granularity to propose the most capable sites in their network—assuring recruitment stays on-target and reaches diverse communities.

Among an array of capabilities are tailored, color-coded heat maps, which allows Avacare to “see” where patients are relative to our site locations, and quickly recruit trial candidates across a broad range of population groups and demographics, including different age groups, racial and ethnic minority groups, socio-economic statuses, geographies and environments, genetic sub-populations, sexual and gender minority groups, and people with disabilities.

Avacare’s recruitment strategy involves specially trained call center agents that ensure potential participants receive consistent and instant contact for screening visits and participants are given timely attention for scheduling visits and addressing other study questions. As Avacare’s highest converting recruitment tactic, the refer-a-friend program allows existing patients to share research opportunities with their communities, building trust while leveraging community connectivity.



Therapeutic capabilities

Avacare’s comprehensive clinical research network provides solutions for patients across most therapeutic areas and indications. Their therapeutically aligned recruitment and retention teams focus on pre-identification of ethnically and racially diverse patient populations, allowing for more precise patient recruitment.

Avacare has over 200 research-experienced Investigators supporting more than 20 therapeutic indications including cardiology, infectious disease, endocrine, dermatology, neurology, pediatrics, pulmonology and gastroenterology, as well as devices, diagnostics, vaccines and internal medicine trials.

Site network competencies and efficiencies

According to IQVIA Site Survey 2023, 26% of site staff reported declining more trial due to capacity challenges.[4]Avacare’s centralized regulatory, contracting and site intelligence teams ensure efficient and expedited site startup and activation minimizing capacity issues. This means providing sites with Clinical Trial management systems (CTMS) and a centralized team that manages regulatory on a fully electronic platform, which reduces site burdens and fosters high quality patient care to achieve start up timelines in as little as 4 weeks.



Quality control and medical oversight

Sponsors and CROs can be assured that trials will produce reliably clean, quality data with a dedicated division of Quality Assurance and Quality Control specialists who work together with the medical team to meticulously inspect the integrity of data. The quality review process involves a 4-step inspection process that makes sure data is evaluable. They also immerse the quality team into real-time quality control reviews throughout the course of your study—helping to minimize queries and protocol deviations.

Meanwhile, Avacare’s medical oversight team conducts proactive, rigorous inspections of sites and PIs to identify potential challenges that may be elusive, and design solutions prior to selection. They carefully screen PI suitability and provide best-in-class training to ensure investigator effectiveness, transparency, and GCP compliance meets rigorous standards. This uncompromising level of care and scrutiny helps detect and solve for “hidden” risks before they happen.

Our commitment is unwavering to our patients and to our CRO and Sponsor partners. We endeavor to exceed expectations, ensuring exceptional service at every touchpoint. We are dedicated to our patients, our communities and stand in solidarity with our peers in clinical research, as we collectively pursue new treatments, cures, and the promise of a brighter future.” – Jennifer Kocour, Chief Operating Officer



Conclusion:

Avacare understands that behind every data point is a human life—a story that deserves the chance for a better tomorrow. The mission is to ensure each clinical trial not only meets the highest standards of quality and compliance, but also connects groundbreaking treatments with the lives they’re meant to improve. Avacare is driving healthcare forward and transforming today’s hope into tomorrow’s life-changing solutions.

Avacare Clinical Research Network creates hope for a healthier world by creating meaningful connections between people looking for new treatments and the people that provide them. That’s why Avacare works hard to make sure every trial meets the highest standards of care. Learn more about how you can partner with Avacare at www.avacare.com.