Bayer’s collaborative model: Breaking silos to accelerate impact

Bayer is reshaping its pharmaceutical business with a new operating model designed to enhance collaboration and bring research & development and commercialization closer together. In a recent episode of The Top Line podcast, Bayer executives Christine Roth, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Product Strategy and Commercialization, and Dr. Yesmean Wahdan, Head of Medical Affairs for the United States and North America, discussed how the company’s Dynamic Shared Ownership framework is driving faster innovation and helping accelerate the development of new therapies for patients. The model removes traditional hierarchies, empowers cross-functional teams and encourages real-time collaboration across departments.

Roth and Wahdan said the approach has already shortened regulatory timelines, reduced resource use and helped deliver treatments to patients sooner. By embedding commercial insights early in the research process, Bayer teams can anticipate market needs and focus on the greatest areas of unmet medical demand. The leaders said the company’s collaborative culture keeps patient benefit at the center of decision-making. To learn more about how Bayer’s model is transforming its pipeline, listen to the full episode of The Top Line.

