3 bioprocessing trends—and the critical enabler that’s quietly driving them



Bioprocessing is evolving rapidly in a shifting landscape of innovative and complex products, processes and technologies. In this new era, three important trends are materializing—and there’s a critical (but perhaps unsung) enabler to thank for that: modernized, single-use systems such as leak-free 2D bags.



Think these single-use consumables are just a small and inconsequential piece of a bigger workflow? Think again. Modern supplies are bringing new bioprocessing possibilities to life, transforming what’s possible in yield optimization and cost control.



Here’s how:



1. Innovation in scale-up and scale-out



Over the years, bioprocessing workflows have gotten incrementally better, smarter and more innovative. But the emphasis on more efficient scale-up, and particularly scale-out for products such as biologics, has had an especially influential effect. These days, facilities are more modular to accommodate diverse products, volumes and runs. They’re also more automated and digitized, reflecting the so-called “bioprocessing 4.0” era inspired by agile manufacturing.



Given these shifts, CDMOs and large-scale manufacturers need reliable, quick-to-change components that are consistent from batch to batch. And, because workflows are increasingly automated, users want assurances that whatever materials they use will hold up from start to finish. Nobody wants to stop an automated run because of a leaking bag, after all.



Single-use supplies such as Purillex® 2D Bag Assemblies are meeting these demands because of their versatility, such as multiple part options and ports that integrate with different systems. With standardized connectors, tubing and chamber sizes, teams can integrate these systems seamlessly into existing processes without waiting for bespoke customization. This flexibility allows processes to adapt quickly as development progresses.



“Connectors have to attach to equipment and seamlessly integrate with other processes and workflows,” said Jennifer Placek, Head of Product Management at Savillex, the maker of Purillex® 2D Bag Assemblies. “And understandably, manufacturers have to be very specific about what connectors they need to use. The fact that we can be vendor agnostic and that we offer 88 standard off-the-shelf configurations enables us to meet evolving market demands.”



“Transforming historically custom, long‑lead‑time products into standard, off‑the‑shelf configurations available in days rather than months is a step‑change for the market,” added Eric Giesing, CEO of Savillex.



2. De-risking of the supply chain



COVID-19 brought lasting concerns about material shortages, pushing manufacturers to de-risk their supply chains. Accordingly, many organizations walked away from the pandemic with a strategic priority for multi-sourcing—that is, protecting against future supply disruptions by diversifying their supplier networks.



“Everyone is so nervous that we're going to have another potential pandemic or something else that is going to impact the supply chain,” Placek said. “And what a lot of us realized, myself included, is that we need suppliers with multiple manufacturing sites or that can pull from multiple sources.”



Suppliers like Savillex have leaned into those trends, focusing on supply chain resilience for their raw materials. For example, Purillex 2D Bag Assemblies are sourced from materials produced at multiple factory locations to mitigate supply concerns, Placek added.



“Customers want to be able to have multi-sourcing,” she said. “They want to make sure that the film from the bags is readily available. And, for example, that the film is made at multiple factory locations so that if something happens to one, there's always a supply.”



Additionally, supply chain de-risking is particularly important given new regulations such as USP 665. Enforceable as of May 2026, this mandate outlines guidance surrounding plastic extractables and leachables.



“What [USP 665] means for manufacturers is that industry stakeholders really need to up their rigor and attention around extractables and leachables,” Placek said. “We’re able to provide more data to our customers that they need to make informed decisions and have confidence in us as a supplier who can meet those compliance requirements.”



3. Drop-by-drop material recovery



In a fraught financial environment, manufacturers are looking for efficiencies wherever they can—and they’re finding that the residual amounts left in bags or lost to leaks can be a huge opportunity to increase yield.



“Batch loss can be $150,000 to $300,000 very easily,” Placek said. “And that's just based on the little leaks that you have or hold-up volumes. We’re talking just a little bit of product, but it can lead to huge dollar values to be lost or gained.”



These demands are pushing new limits in the design of bioprocessing bags, such that modern supplies can now be optimized for maximum product recovery. For example, Purillex assemblies feature a canoe-style port with a bag that has tapered edges, helping users recover every last drop of valuable product.



“It's become so standard in the market that your bags are going to leak or you're going to lose volume,” said Giesing. “But that doesn’t have to be the tradeoff. You can, in fact, have something that gives you more configurations and customizability without leaking—and without sacrificing the integrity of the bag.”



Modern supplies for a modern industry



Innovations in bioprocessing have created incredible things—new vaccines, therapies and more. But as attention-grabbing as these new assets may be, it’s easy to forget the workhorses that quietly made them possible. New generations of single-use technologies are changing to serve the market’s shifting needs, from improving scalability and supply chain resilience to maximizing product recovery.



In that space, bioprocessing bags may not be getting all the attention, but they’re undeniably an unsung hero.



“Innovation in this part of bioprocessing has lagged,” Giesing said. “Our goal was to create a platform‑agnostic product that delivers real advances in versatility, connectivity, resilience and performance.”



Learn more: https://www.savillex.com/en/content/introducing-purillex-2d-bag-assemblies