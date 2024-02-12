Biotech

2024 Executive Interviews at Fierce JPM Week

Sponsored by Questex Feb 12, 2024 8:00am

Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare sit down with biotech, pharma, and healthcare executives at Fierce JPM Week. From thought-provoking discussions on the ever-evolving deal dynamics within the industry to unique insights on the regulatory landscape, treatment breakthroughs, and the strategic deployment of AI, some of the greatest minds in pharma and healthcare will convene to explore the most pressing issues and exciting opportunities on the horizon. Prepare to be enlightened, informed, and inspired as we collectively navigate the future of biopharma and healthcare. Watch these videos to gain insight on the key topics discussed.
 

Cognizant and Takeda Discuss Digital Transformation in Life Sciences
Fairness in healthcare: Talking drug affordability with PhRMA
Opening up new approaches to medicine development with SmartLabs
Richard Pops: Pushing neuroscience boundaries with Alkermes

 

 

 

