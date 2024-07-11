Tiba wins BARDA contract to develop RNA bird flu vaccine

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded a $749,999 contract to Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Tiba Biotech to develop a new RNA-based vaccine against bird flu.

In a July 11 press release, Tiba announced that BARDA had selected it for an EZ-BAA contract under the Flexible and Strategic Therapeutics, or FASTx, program. FASTx is focused on creating a “robust arsenal” of treatment platforms that can be adapted quickly in the case of public health emergencies like pandemics, according to the initiative’s website.

Tiba’s technology is a synthetic, biodegradable nanoparticle platform for delivering RNA-based therapies. It’s meant to be an upgrade from lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) like the ones used in Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. For Tiba, the rationale is that while LNPs are safe at low levels, dosing is limited by the possibility of toxicity and inflammation. They also have a low payload capacity that prevents them from being useful for treating certain kinds of diseases that would require larger, more complex molecules. Furthermore, ongoing patent wars and high licensing fees make new LNP applications too expensive to get off the ground.

In contrast, Tiba’s platform can handle a payload capacity that is an “order of magnitude greater” than traditional LNPs, the company claims. That provides room for new RNA designs that express more of a single protein as well as multiple antigens. The particles can perhaps handle other complex machinery, too, making them theoretically useful not just for vaccines but also CRISPR/Cas9 systems and “smart” RNA circuits for gene therapy, per Tiba’s website. The company plans to engineer therapies not only for infectious disease but also autoimmune conditions, allergies and oncology applications.

Tiba’s new work with BARDA will see the company develop a vaccine against the bird flu strain H1N1. It will build upon existing work on a multi-antigen, mRNA-based H7N9 vaccine, the preclinical development of which is being funded by a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease grant. The company also was recently accepted into a joint initiative between BARDA and Johnson & Johnson called Blue Knight, another project to boost pandemic and public health crisis preparedness.

Tiba was spun out of a lab at MIT, where its first major win was a preclinical Zika virus vaccine candidate developed in 2017 in collaboration with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease. The company has raised around $4 million in funding so far from organizations like the Gates Foundation on top of around $4 million in grants, with another $12 million in agreements for research support from both domestic and international government agencies.