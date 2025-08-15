NIH chief calls for immediate research review, dangling threat of project termination

Jayanta Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has called on the agency’s scientific leadership to immediately review all of their current and planned research activities to identify those that don’t align with agency priorities, according to an Aug. 15 internal memo obtained by Fierce Biotech.

Activities that don’t align with those priorities, which Bhattacharya outlined in the same document, "may be restricted, paused, not renewed or terminated," he wrote.

When possible, staff are “encouraged to renegotiate programs and projects to ensure their compliance,” the NIH director wrote. “Please ensure the directives in this memo are implemented without delay.”

The priorities, part of a "unified strategy," are also shared in a director's statement published on Aug. 15, but this page omits any mention of the internal review.

"I am sending this memo to clarify our priorities and ensure efforts to fulfill our mission are aligned across the agency," Bhattacharya wrote in the memo. "I want to start by expressing my gratitude for your advice and input thus far, and I look forward to our continued collaboration."

A Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson confirmed to Fierce that the review is being conducted. "We want to make sure that the current ongoing research or new potential projects relate to the priorities outlined in the uniform strategy," the spokesperson said.

Relevant NIH personnel, including leaders of the NIH’s 27 institutes and centers, program officers and internal principal investigators, are to individually review all contract solicitations and funding announcements, applications for new or renewed grants, active grants and contracts, cooperative agreements and internal research and training programs. The memo did not provide a timeline for how long this extensive inspection is expected to take.

“Under normal circumstances, it would take a layered approach and months of effort to do this well,” Jeremy Berg, Ph.D., former director of the NIH’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences, told Fierce. “My impression is that he expects this to take days. This speaks to this being a political rather than a serious scientific process.”

The priorities detailed by Bhattacharya have largely been outlined before, and include training future scientists, bolstering reproducibility in research studies and building a platform for real-world data. But some of them are more controversial, including “furthering our understanding of autism” and emphasizing research on the supposed harms of gender-affirming care for transgender adolescents.

Bhattacharya’s boss, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has long espoused viewpoints in line with the conspiracy theory that vaccines can cause autism. Studies have found no link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is part of HHS.

Bhattacharya also reinforced the NIH’s intention to move away from animal testing and increase scrutiny on research collaborations with foreign institutions.

Related NIH director says public distrust prompted federal mRNA vaccine development discontinuation

One priority harkens back to Bhattacharya’s history as a researcher of health disparities, but while writing that “NIH will continue to support research that advances the health of all Americans” regardless of demographics like race or sex, he also said that such research will be limited.

“Investigators must employ specific and measurable concepts in health disparities research,” like redlining and housing discrimination, Bhattacharya wrote. “However, broad or subjective claims—such as attributing worse health outcomes in a particular population to poorly measured factors like systemic racism—should not be presented as established background facts.”

Other listed priorities include studying links between nutrition and chronic disease, boosting artificial intelligence efforts and advancing new treatments and preventions for HIV/AIDS.

Given that work not fitting these priorities could be cut, the NIH research review has the potential to further defund research areas that have already been extensively targeted by the agency, such as racial health disparities, the health effects of climate change, COVID-19, gender identity and the health needs of intersex people.

Berg agrees that misalignment with the “often poorly defined” priorities may serve as justification for canceling otherwise sound projects.

“It is like asking all of your children to justify what they are doing to help the family, and if you think their answers aren’t good enough, it’s off to the orphanage,” Berg added.

A recent report from the Government Accountability Office, an independent watchdog, found that the NIH violated the law by withholding funds appropriated by Congress. And while the Trump administration has proposed slashing the NIH’s budget by $18 billion, a bipartisan Senate committee recently rebuffed that plan, instead approving a proposal to move forward with a budget increase of $400 million.

The bill, approved by the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations in a 26-3 vote (PDF) on July 31, also aims to keep CDC funding largely intact after Trump announced plans to halve the center’s budget.