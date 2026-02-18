GSK strikes 5-year deal with Jackson Laboratory focused on neurodegenerative disease research

Pharma giant GSK is launching a five-year collaboration with The Jackson Laboratory–New York Stem Cell Foundation Collaborative (JAX-NYSCF) to advance human cellular models of neurodegenerative diseases.

With Alzheimer's disease as a major target, the partnership aims to unite human stem cell research with large-scale research systems to bridge the gap between discovery and drug development, according to a Feb. 17 press release.

By fine-tuning new models, Jackson and GSK hope to enable the biologic interrogation of neurodegenerative diseases and potentially support the discovery of potential therapies, the partners said.

For GSK, the collaboration comes at a busy time. For instance, the London-based pharma giant acquired Rapt Therapeutics last month in a $2.2 billion deal focused on a candidate for food allergy reactions. And, earlier this month, GSK announced layoffs impacting its R&D team.

Some of GSK's recent moves have coincided with the arrival of the company’s new CEO Luke Miels, who took up the mantle in the new year.

As for Maine-based Jackson Laboratory, the research specialist struck a recent acquisition as well. Last fall, it acquired the New York Stem Cell Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures through stem cell research. The move is reflected in the new name of the organization.

In a statement, Jackson Laboratory CEO Lon Cardon, Ph.D., said the GSK collaboration is an example of the future of biomedical research and will help scale models that more accurately reflect complex human biology by using patient-derived pluripotent stem cells.

The JAX-NYSCF’s access to relevant patient cohorts, an automation platform and stem cell technology will pair with GSK’s experience with neurodegenerative disease and drug discovery in a partnership the parties hope will identify and prioritize promising drug candidates.

Last fall, the Big Pharma’s work in neurodegenerative disease was a mixed bag, with a dementia asset failing a phase 3 trial as part of a partnership with Alector Therapeutics. Then, in December, GSK paid $17.5 million upfront to collaborate with CAMP4 Therapeutics on RNA-targeting therapeutics for neurodegenerative and kidney disease indications.

For Chris Austin, M.D., GSK’s senior vice president and global head of research technologies, the connection with the JAX-NYSCF is about new insights, accelerating discovery and building on the company’s expertise. “We have an opportunity to develop more predictive models and ultimately, to use that better understanding to develop potential new medicines and determine which patients are most likely to benefit from new therapies,” he said in the release.