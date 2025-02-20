German research institute teams up with Barbados to improve cardiometabolic treatments for Black individuals

The BioMed X Institute is teaming up with the Barbados government in an effort to accelerate cardiometabolic treatments for people of African descent.

The pact starts off with a two-year research pilot focused on molecular characterization of patients in Barbados, according to a Feb. 20 press release.

Researchers will run an epidemiological study, collecting samples and clinical histories from individuals both with and without cardiometabolic conditions. The samples will be profiled using molecular technologies and will be integrated with publicly available data from age- and gender-matched Caucasian individuals. BioMed X then plans to develop AI models that can optimize available treatment regimens for the Black population.

The initiative is financed by the European Commission and the government of Barbados, with the partners hoping to pull in more money from global pharmas, banks and foundations, according to the release.

Heidelberg, Germany-based BioMed X underscored its commitment to diversity in biomedical research, pointing to a broader global mission to bridge healthcare gaps for underrepresented groups.

The Barbados government believes the initiative could position the country as a leading hub for biomedical research in the Caribbean, according to the release.

Though the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases—such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity and certain cardiovascular conditions—continues to climb globally, individuals of African descent are still underrepresented in clinical trials and treatment optimization efforts.

The new partnership comes nearly a month after U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out a string of orders designed to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion practices. Since then, several biopharmas have begun reconsidering their DEI strategies, including Roche's Genentech.

“We are taking time to understand any potential implications of executive orders and other actions by the new administration, and we will continue to watch the legal and regulatory landscape to ensure we remain compliant with all laws,” a Genentech spokesperson told Fierce Biotech on Feb. 13 after the company archived prior diversity reports.