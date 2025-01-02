Drug candidate restores myelin and leg mobility in multiple sclerosis mouse model

An investigational drug for multiple sclerosis from Io Therapeutics has restored leg mobility and myelin nerve coatings in mice, the biotech announced Dec. 23.

The Texas-based company conducted the study, published in Acta Neuropathologica Communications, with a team of Canadian researchers led by George Robertson, Ph.D., from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

Io now hopes to pursue the drug, called IRX4204, in multiple nervous system indications, CEO Martin Sanders, M.D., said in the release.

“The ability of IRX4204 to inhibit and functionally repair brain demyelination opens opportunities for potentially reparative treatment of brain damage in other types of neurologic conditions in which demyelination and microglial inflammation are demonstrated to play pathologic roles," Sanders said.

The researchers induced experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) in the rodents, a common model for neuroinflammation in humans with MS. The disease is caused by the erosion of a protective sheath, made of myelin, that normally surrounds nerve cells. Without this protection, nerves degrade, leading to symptoms like muscle weakness, vision problems and cognitive issues, among others.

IRX4204 binds to and activates the retinoid X receptor (RXR), a hormone receptor known to be involved in myelin repair. A previous study found that the compound reduced pro-inflammatory T cells in mice with EAE.

The approved chemotherapy drug bexarotene also binds to RXR but is not recommended for use in multiple sclerosis after a phase 2 trial found it had poor efficacy and was not well tolerated by patients.